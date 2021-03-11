BURLINGTON - The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s decision to move forward with full-time, in-person learning next month has forced Burlington school officials to expect and prepare for sudden changes to the curriculum.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti briefed the School Committee this week on the most recent updates regarding the state’s mandate to require all Massachusetts schools to return to full-time, classroom learning from K-12.
Burlington Public Schools have been utilizing a hybrid school model since Sept. 10, where students are learning in the classroom and remotely, depending on specific days of the week.
At the elementary level, Burlington has been back to full-time, in-person classroom learning five days a week, but there are still 400 full-time, remote learning students in the district’s elementary schools. There is a provision in the state’s parameters allowing full-time remote learning students to finish this school year remotely, if they choose.
Either way, the district’s curriculum is setup to handle hybrid learning, so if enough students decide to come back for full-time, in-person learning, then it will take time to figure out the logistics.
“The state is telling us we need to make this shift, even it is disruptive to everything else in our district,” remarked Dr. Conti. “Remote learning could be disrupted with any necessary staff changes that are needed to accommodate more in-person classes and students. Students may have different teachers than they have had this year up until this point.”
The state’s parameters are as follows:
- Elementary school phase (grades K-5): For elementary schools, hybrid and remote learning models will no longer count towards meeting the required student learning time hours as of Monday, April 5. As a result, districts and schools are required to shift their learning model for elementary school grade levels to full-time, in-person instruction five days per week effective Monday, April 5.
- Middle school phase (grades 6-8): For middle schools, hybrid and remote learning models will no longer count towards meeting the required student learning time hours as of Wednesday, April 28. As a result, districts and schools will be required to shift their learning model for middle school grade levels to full-time, in-person instruction five days per week, effective Wednesday, April 28.
- High school phase (grades 9-12): State education officials said they will announce the details and timing of the high school phase of the plan in April. Districts will be provided with at least two weeks in advance of the date for high school students to return to full-time, in-person instruction, but should start making such plans now. The expectation is that grades 9-12 will follow a similar date deadline as the middle school phase, around April 28.
With full school days at the elementary levels beginning April 5, Dr. Conti acknowledged his priority now is to devise a schedule that will include lunch, recess, and afternoon learning periods in the classrooms.
He confirmed a survey will be sent out to parents in the coming days to assist officials in crafting the most applicable schedule.
“In the next two weeks, we will send out a survey for parents to figure out which children will want to come back to full-time, in-person learning. The logistics still need to be worked out,” professed Dr. Conti. “This is not about instruction. This is still about maintaining safety and an adequate learning environment. There is still a pandemic going on.”
Some of the logistics that need to be worked out include reconfiguring classrooms that have been repurposed for the hybrid school year. Some classroom desks from one school have been transferred to another school, so the desks might need to go back to their original buildings.
Dr. Conti confirmed social distancing measures will remain, with masks on, students 3-ft. apart in the classroom and 6-ft. apart at recess.
When asked by School Committee members, Dr. Conti declared he is not planning to change the current bus schedule/format, as of now. However, that could change if more elementary school students go from fully remote to in-class learning.
No vote was needed from the School Committee on the reopening parameters from the state. Dr. Conti expects to have grades K-5 ready by the April 5 deadline, and grades 6-12 ready before April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.