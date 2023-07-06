BURLINGTON - With summer cruising along, that means it’s time for projects that were approved at May Town Meeting to begin the planning and construction phase.
These projects were all passed by Town Meeting this past May.
Bob Cunha, director of operations for Burlington Public Schools, provided a brief update to the School Committee last week, first noting the Lower Library of Burlington High School is going to be expanded. He is currently working with the building inspector and Board of Health.
Cunha didn’t discuss the status of every project but declared July and August will be “very busy,” adding, “We are doing a lot of ordering and vendor prep for larger projects.”
The summer projects on the table are listed below.
Summer Projects
- Marshall Simonds Middle School Security Cameras ($45,111)
The existing cameras were installed in 2011, but they all need upgrades. There are also current zones on the middle school premises that are not in the zone of security camera coverage, which is clearly a safety concern.
- Instructional Space at Pine Glen Elementary School ($115,562)
Space is currently at a premium. This project will construct and renovate multiple spaces in the elementary school to provide needed teaching and learning spaces, including adding drop-ceilings to help minimize noise and regulate temperature, replacing worn exterior doors and repairing and replacing flooring.
- Burlington High School Light-speed Amplification Systems ($154,980)
This is the installation of microphones that can be spoken into for students to clearly hear their teachers, no matter how far they are from the front of the class.
- Replacing 2 Bathrooms at the Burlington Early Childhood Center ($82,770)
The bathrooms are antiquated and need to be brought up to the building and safety code standards.
- Replacing the Francis Wyman Elementary School Stairwells ($42,049)
The surface tread of the stairs and middle landings of the four stairways are worn from the wear and tear over 500 students using them to access the second-floor over the years. The surface area is slippery and an accident risk for students and staff going up or down the stairs.
- Replacing the Siding and Soffit on the Pine Glen Elementary School ($150,403)
This pertains tot he connection between the exterior of the building and the roof of the building. It needs to be re-sealed, as the materials are broken down in recent years.
- Grease Trap Upgrade at Francis Wyman Elementary School ($39,393)
It is still the same grease trap from 1996 and will not pass Board of Health inspection, as it is not functioning properly.
- Upgrade for the Fire System at the Memorial Elementary School ($41,190)
The existing system was installed in 2011, and will be deemed unsatisfactory and put off-line next year. The project will replace the bidirectional amplification unit for the emergency call system at the elementary school. The current model is beyond its useful life and no longer supported. The system is critical for emergency responder radio signals and communication.
- Francis Wyman Grass Field ($700,000)
The project will rejuvenate life into the varsity baseball field at Francis Wyman Elementary School, while adding much needed safety items. The renovations include relocated and grading the infield, grass slice seeding, new bases and clay mound, and irrigation repair. New fencing, back-stop, and covered dugouts are key improvements, as well.
Expect there to be updates on these projects and more at the School Committee’s next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.