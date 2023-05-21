BURLINGTON - New England Photonics Solutions earned unanimous approval from the Planning Board last night to locate at 31-37 North Avenue in Burlington.
The approvals were for three special permits and a Northwest Park Planned Development Zoning Bylaw Provision.
The company is a research and development entity supporting the commercialization of scalable industrial metal additive manufacturing solutions. They are a team of leading technology and operations engineers with decades of experience in advanced manufacturing, materials, automation and robotics.
New England Photonics Solutions will occupy the first floor of the North Avenue building at approximately 12,500 square-feet, which will house mostly office space and two laser labs, a milling machine and grinding wheel for their research and development operations. No exterior modifications are being proposed.
The modestly sized lab space will house 2-3 people who will conduct laser research, while the rest of the employees will be working on computers.
The planners only questions pertained to chemical waste storage and pickup, and the applicant confirmed the little amount of chemicals they use will be picked up directly from the inside the site and taken elsewhere, not in Burlington.
With no other questions or concerns, the Planning Board unanimously approved the three special permits and zoning bylaw provision.
