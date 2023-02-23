BURLINGTON - The owner of Foodland Supermarket Inc recently purchased the Metro Credit Union property in the plaza on 120 Cambridge Street and his plans on expanding his business operation within the plaza were approved by the Planning Board.
Mohammad Nuruzzaman is the owner and currently has two grocery stores in the same 120 Cambridge Street plaza, Foodland and Meena Bazaar.
He is planning to move those two existing stores into the Metro Credit building he recently purchased in the same plaza.
Nuruzzaman has been running his grocery stores since 2010, so his businesses are a staple of that plaza.
Planning staff cited “no major concerns” besides ensuring there will be a specific corral for carriages so they won’t be all over the parking lot.
There were abutter concerns regarding the dumpster location, which sits next to a fence where residential properties sit on the other side, but they were addressed in the applicant’s plan.
The matter was approved 5-0 by the Planning Board. Members Brenda Rappaport and Jessica Sutherland were absent from the meeting.
