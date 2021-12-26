BURLINGTON - It took less than a month and a Thanksgiving holiday to shut down open cafeterias at Burlington’s Francis Wyman Elementary School.
Burlington Public Schools decided it was safe to allow students to eat together at all schools in mid-November. That was sustained and working fine until Thanksgiving. Since then, Francis Wyman Elementary School has seen a surge in COVID cases, forcing the School Administration to make the decision to nix scenarios of students eating in the cafeteria.
As was the case before November, students now have to pick up their lunch on a tray and bring it back to the classroom where they sit safely far enough away from one another.
The only school having forced changes as a result of the recent COVID spike is Francis Wyman Elementary School, which had six positive cases last Monday, after having 12 all last year.
All the other schools in the district are allowing students to eat in the cafeterias, but that hinges on COVID numbers at each school.
“Did I open the cafeterias too soon?” asked School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti during a recent School Committee meeting. “The numbers are up but it is impossible to correlate that to my decision to open cafeterias back up last month. I own that decision. If there was a clear connection of something, I would acknowledge a mistake.”
Dr. Conti continued, “As we have at Francis Wyman, we are making adjustments as we see fit. We will look at things carefully and continue to make adjustments, as needed.”
The superintendent noted surrounding districts are not having the same issue in their school cafeterias.
“[Four weeks ago] we had zero cases at Francis Wyman, and now we have six in one day,” bemoaned Dr. Conti. “It is hard for school to be the primary center for COVID mitigation factors.”
On that point, the School Committee expressed hope that the Burlington Board of Health might consider mandating masks indoors in Burlington, so schools aren’t the only settings following that specific safety precaution in the community.
The committee did also emphasize its support for the Board of Health and all they are doing for the community immediately after making the above-mentioned notion requesting mandatory masks indoors.
For the time being, school lunch will be in classrooms at Francis Wyman Elementary School. All the other schools will continue to eat lunch in the cafeteria while following mask guidelines, which means students can take off their masks to eat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.