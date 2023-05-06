BURLINGTON - School officials are moving the ball along and taking the necessary steps to begin the process of presenting Town Meeting with a proposal for a full feasibility study at Burlington High School (BHS).
This stemmed from the School Committee’s recent pursuit of asking Dore + Whittier to be the OPM (Operations Project Manager) for any potential construction projects at BHS, in addition to already being the OPM for the Fox Hill Elementary School project.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti expounded, after meeting with Dore + Whittier about the potential of them expanding their scope of services in Burlington, “It does not appear to be as easy as just expanding their scope of services, as I was hoping.”
That’s because Dore + Whittier told Burlington school officials it may be more worthwhile to do a full feasibility study instead of a pre-feasibility study, as was initially sought. Dore + Whittier believes the costs are not far off from the proposed HVAC and other various improvement projects compared to just building a new high school.
“Maybe we will change the statement of interest to request the state to help financially support us in building a new high school,” divulged Dr. Conti. “We could keep the auditorium and gymnasium because they have been retrofitted and maintained, and do the rest of the school piece by piece.”
Dr. Conti is taking Dore + Whittier’s recommendation seriously based on the trusting, dependable relationship they have with the school district, being an active participant in much of the new school developments in the last decade.
“I do not want to throw good money after bad. If [Dore + Whittier] believe this bid needs to be replaced and a new school is the most cost-effective way of doing that, I think that is information we should have,” declare Dr. Conti.
However, Dr. Conti is “uncomfortable” making any formal recommendations right now, which is why he is meeting the town administrator in the coming days to discuss where they should go from here, given Dore + Whittier’s recommendation.
As part of the project’s timeline, the school district has contracted an entity to conduct a feasibility study at BHS. A feasibility study consists of assessing the building by looking at the HVAC system and a few main areas which are determined and selected, plumbing, electrical, current fire protection, and the architectural and structural size of the building.
The specifics being investigated entail looking at the HVAC system, structural integrity of the building, and any codes that may be triggered due to work being done on the school.
The feasibility study is the key to reaching the point of figuring out exactly what needs to be fixed and upgraded, and how much it will cost.
A key component of this process is reaching trigger points. In the case of school renovations, construction trigger points are percentage benchmarks followed to help assess pricing and mandatory improvements to see that the project comes to fruition.
For example, the state guidelines for triggers denote if 30 percent of the assessed value or 30 percent of the square-feet of the property is “hit” during a renovation, then that will force the district to bring the building up to specific building codes.
The full feasibility study warrant article will be the “big ticket item” for the School Department at Town Meeting in May, and it will stand alone as a separate warrant article from the rest of the department’s projects.
The town administration typically allocates at least $1.4 million in funds for the School Department to use on its capital projects/warrant articles. With the BHS feasibility study likely to cost around $1.5 million, the logical approach was to move forward with it as a separate warrant article. Otherwise, all the School Department’s warrant article money would go towards the feasibility study.
“I want to approach this as a separate warrant article, so we can continue to maintain our buildings,” stated Dr. Conti.
School Committee Chair Katherine Bond agreed, adding, “I think it is a great idea to approach it this way.”
Needs at BHS
The HVAC system at BHS is over 47 years old and continues to have long-standing issues that the School Committee has tried to remedy through the MSBA funding system, but to no avail, thus far. School officials sent the project to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) as its lone statement of interest submission 11 straight years.
Though school official expressed disappointment in getting a rejection letter back from the MSBA for the eleventh year in a row, they realized the fact that the renewal work at BHS still needs to be addressed.
The School Committee believes it’s time to thoroughly discuss this matter with the town’s financial team and Town Meeting. The multi-pronged project would have to be done in phases and financed incrementally over the next 10 to 20 years as part of the town’s bonding schedule.
A BHS Building Committee is on the table for approval by the School Committee.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti wants to pursue the committee without partnering with the MSBA. The foundation of the Renovation Committee will be the OPM (Operations Project Manager), Dore + Whittier, which was finally formally approved by the MSBA to be the OPM for the Fox Hill Elementary School project in Burlington.
The plan is have Dore + Whittier be the OPM for the BHS HVAC project, as well.
“We have submitted another statement of interest for BHS this year, but have not heard anything from the MSBA, so it is likely not going to be chosen as a project the state moves forward with,” said Dr. Conti. “Work still needs to be done. It is time to create an MSBA-like Renovation Committee.”
He added, “We want to expand the scope of [Dore + Whittier’s] services to include Burlington High School so they can help us replicate an MSBA-like process. We need their expertise in looking at all the needs at Burlington High School.”
The MSBA-like positions on the Renovation Committee will likely include BHS Principal Mark Sullivan, teachers, members of the town’s financial team, and the town building department, among others.
“The OPM will be able to provide a 5-10 year plan and sufficiently explain it to Town Meeting, who wants a set plan for the present and future with our school project requests,” stated Dr. Conti.
With talks of a new high school now potentially on the table, the creation of a BHS Renovation Committee is now on-hold until further notice.
