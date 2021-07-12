BURLINGTON - Viken Detection, pioneer of x-ray imaging, chemical detection and environmental analytical solutions, today announced the official release of the FOXHOUND-HNA™. Featuring tri-mode functionality and design, Viken’s handheld narcotics analyzer is optimized for drug interdiction and tailored for wide use in law enforcement operations.
Viken Detection (formerly known as Heuresis) provides enabling security imaging and material identification solutions that help law enforcement and safety inspection professionals keep the public safe from drug trafficking, terrorism and other hazardous threats. The company’s innovative handheld products, the HBI-120 (handled imager) and Pb200i (lead-paint analyzer), are the recognized leaders in their markets. Viken Detection is headquartered on North Avenue in Burlington.
OXHOUND-HNA provides users with critical information, able to determine if narcotics are or have been present and identify those substances. As news agencies around the U.S. report an unabated and even growing opioid epidemic, FOXHOUND-HNA is an essential and cost-effective tool for drug interdiction operations as they work to keep the public safe.
FOXHOUND-HNA takes a novel approach to high-resolution ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) technology in three modes: vapor, trace, and bulk sampling. Vapor and trace mode are used before substances are found to tell authorities if a narcotic is or has been present, while bulk sampling mode is used when suspicious materials have been found that need to be identified. FOXHOUND-HNA’s patent-pending bulk sampling mode is a new feature, designed to handle large amounts of material that would typically overwhelm IMS and Mass Spectrometry systems. FOXHOUND’s bulk sampling mode does not require swabs, significantly reducing consumables costs.
“The FOXHOUND-HNA provides a new standard for field chemical detection technology, replacing legacy technology that has languished while the opioid epidemic persists,” said Dr. Hanh Lai, Senior VP & GM of Viken’s Chemical Detection and Environmental Hazards Business. “The capabilities, design for ease of use, low maintenance, and cost of ownership have all been incorporated, resulting in a handheld narcotics analyzer engineered specifically to address field operation challenges. We look forward to continue to work with law enforcement agencies around the country with our latest tool, the FOXHOUND-HNA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.