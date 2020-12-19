BURLINGTON - The town of Burlington’s “red” designation isn’t going anywhere soon after data revealed more bad news regarding the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases.
As of this past Thursday’s data reveal, the community sits uncomfortably at 781 confirmed cases (was 648 eight days ago). In the last two weeks, there have been 239 total positive tests with a 7.21 percent positivity rate during that 14-day period, which is higher than it was last week this time. Last Thursday, the number of positive cases over the 14-day period was 163 with a 5.31 percent positivity rate.
Since March, the total number of positive tests in Burlington is 781, as of this past Thursday at 5 p.m. The average daily incidence rate per 100,000 in the last two weeks is 57.8 (was 38.77 last Thursday), leaving the town in the “red” group designation for the second straight week. These figures are all higher than they were the last time the data was revealed last Thursday.
These colors denote the incidence rate for each community in Massachusetts, measuring the average and total cases with the population of a city or town. In Burlington’s case, it falls in the 10,000-50,000 population range. Currently in the “red” with a population of 10,000-50,000 residents, this designation means Burlington has at least 10 or more average cases per 100,000 and at least a 5 percent positivity rate or more. The community’s most recent average case number is 57.8 and its positivity rate is 7.21 percent.
There have been 24,291 tests taken in Burlington since March, with 3,315 coming in the last two weeks.
These most recent statistics were released by Mass.gov and the information will continue to be updated every Thursday at 5 p.m. No deaths from the virus have been reported in Burlington.
The Burlington Board of Health (BOH) acknowledged due to limited testing capacity and the nature of the illness, this case count may not accurately reflect the actual number of cases in Burlington.
It includes residents of Burlington, not those who work and shop here and does not include cases that have been clinically diagnosed by a physician (people who did not receive laboratory testing).
In addition, people do not need to exhibit symptoms to have the virus and could potentially spread it to others. The BOH reiterated to residents to “please stay at home as much as possible and continue to follow public health precautions to prevent virus transmission.”
Anyone in need of a COVID-19 test, can make an appointment at AFC Urgent Care Burlington on 90 Middlesex Turnpike (this site doesn’t take walk-ins), go to the first level of the parking garage at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center at 41 Burlington Mall Road (no appointment needed), or make an appointment online for drive-up testing at the CVS Pharmacy at 34 Cambridge St.
QuestCap is also providing a new rapid COVID-19 test collection lab at the Burlington Mall, providing same-day results to residents in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus with increased testing. The testing sites have the capacity of conducting up to 150 tests per day and the site charges $59 for antibody tests and $179 for the rapid antigen tests. The company detailed the tests take no longer than 10 minutes to administer and results are available within 24 hours. Test results can be received by text message or by phone and can be confirmed with certification that is received through a HIPPA-compliant mobile phone app. Appointments and payment for testing are handled online at www.testbeforeyougo.com.
