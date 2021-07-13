BURLINGTON - The patrons of H Mart have spoken and got the wine and malt license they’ve been seeking for years.
The Burlington Asian grocery store located at 3 Old Concord Road, behind Middlesex Commons where Market Basket resides on Middlesex Turnpike, earned 4-1 approval from the Select Board during last night’s public hearing. Select Board member Joseph Morandi was the lone vote of dissent.
Attorney Andrew Upton, of Upton Connell & Devlin, LLP, represented H Mart, and provided an overview as to why the ultra successful Asian grocery store sought a wine and malt license.
Upton detailed that the Asian beer and wine export has grown significantly in recent years, with a global growth rate of 176 percent from 2014 to 2019 in a market worth $354 billion and over 300,000 brand names. The increase in alcohol delivery services and package stores in Massachusetts has thinned supplies, making brands, beyond a few big names, harder to come by.
“The double-digit growth in alcohol exports from East Asian countries shows that there is increased demand for unique and specific brands,” declared Upton. “More importantly, H Mart customers are consistently asking for Asian beers and wines.”
Upton further drove home the point that while a typical liquor store may carry a couple of types of Asian beer, H Mart plans on providing a wide variety of beer from different countries in Asia, as well as an extensive lineup of sake, the classic rice wine of Japan.
H Mart holds dozens of liquor licenses across the United States, including Cambridge where the city permitted H Mart with a full liquor license. The Cambridge location sits across from a conventional liquor store.
H Mart employees will be ServeSafe certified. The existing general manager at the Burlington location already is certified. The grocery store also plans on sake tastings, food pairings and education program that are only possible for a retailer who carries a wide-variety of sake. H Mart’s Burlington location has been tucked in off Middlesex Turnpike since 2009. In their original lease, it states they business is allowed to have a liquor license.
“Just as H Mart carries a large variety of soy sauce, noodles and kimchi based on customer demand, they plan to do the same with Asian beer and wine,” professed Upton.
Select Board members were split on the proposal, at first, with member Joseph Morandi leading the charge against granting the wine and malt license. He had a “hard time supporting it” because of worries that it will set a precedent for other grocery stores to seek such a license.
Select Board member Robert Hogan supported the license request.
“I have no issue with a legitimate request from a legitimate company,” declared Hogan. “It is nice to see the innovative concept [H Mart] is moving forward with.”
The innovation revolves around keeping the area, where wine and malt will be sold, by the cash registers in proximity of H Mart managers.
The Kang family, who owns the neighboring Burlington Wine and Spirits in Middlesex Commons, had representatives in attendance during the hearing, speaking against H Mart’s plans.
“Our family-owned store, Burlington Wine and Spirits, currently sells almost 100 different types of Korean wine and beer, all imported from Korea. If H Mart was to obtain a wine and malt license, that would most certainly diminish our sales and put us at a significant disadvantage since they are such a large supermarket sitting less than 1-minute away from us in proximity,” advised Khemarith Kang, of Burlington Wine and Spirits.
Several Select Board members believe the two entities can co-exist and prosper selling Asian beer and wine, despite the nearness of their locations. Select Board member Hogan noted that it is common for liquor stores to be located within feet of each other, and that Market Basket and H Mart have been very successful even though they are neighboring grocery stores, so he doesn’t think such proximity issues warrant a rejection of this wine and malt license request.
The board closed the public hearing and approved the wine and malt request for H Mart, by a 4-1 vote. Member Morandi voted against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.