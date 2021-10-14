BURLINGTON - It took almost two months, but Burlington Public Schools now have as many full-time bus drivers as they do buses.
Checking in with 18 full-time drivers and buses as of this past Tuesday, it marks the first time all year that is the case. Just one month ago, the school district only had 14 full-time drivers for 18 full-time buses.
Since the start of the school year, statewide staffing issues for school bus drivers in Massachusetts have been impacting student transportation.
The National Guard troops were even called by Gov. Charlie Baker to assist in driving students to school in buses/vans primarily in large cities in the Commonwealth, thus far.
Bob Cunha, director of operations for Burlington Public Schools, recently informed the School Committee of the welcome news regarding the 18 drivers, which includes two spare drivers. Also, there are now four people working as dispatch for the buses, and they are providing updates and various vital information to the parents of students who are calling and looking for answers.
Some bus routes have been altered for safety and efficiency purposes since two School Committee meetings ago, which has been an easier process with more full-time drivers.
“It is common sense,” stated School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti. “We want permanent bus drivers who know their routes and kids. With more permanent staffing and a commitment to keep the dispatch office staffed, we do believe communication will be improved and routes will be better, moving forward.”
Dr. Conti noted temporary drivers obviously weren’t as familiar with the routes and children, causing delayed bus arrivals and departures for the first month-and-a-half of the school year.
This will be a recurring item on the School Committee’s agenda until it is completely remedied, so expect updates at the board’s next meeting.
