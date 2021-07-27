BURLINGTON - Everbridge, Inc., the global leader in critical event management (CEM) with headquarters on Corporate Drive in Burlington, recently announced that David Meredith ranked among Comparably’s “2021 Best CEOs for Diversity” for largest companies. Meredith ranked alongside peers from industry leaders including Zoom, Adobe, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Uber and Ford Motor Company.
Comparably, a leading workplace culture site measuring employee sentiment, compiled its annual Best CEOs for Diversity to shine a spotlight on leaders who create inclusive cultures for all.
“Studies show that leaders who inspire, encourage, and support diverse voices and contributions benefit business growth, creativity, and innovation,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Everbridge’s recognition in this category is a testament to the world-class organization’s mission-driven leadership and strong workplace culture.”
To determine the list, Comparably analyzed anonymous survey feedback from employees working across 60,000 U.S. companies over a 12-month period. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings. Rankings were determined by the most positive sentiment ratings about the CEO’s effectiveness and management style, along with the company’s overall workplace culture score based on 20 different categories.
When asked “what is most positive about the culture and environment at your company,” Everbridge responses included:
• “The support we have for our diverse employment population. To be a Bridger [Everbridge team member] means you’re part of a family that cares and wants to support you.”
• “Everyone is very welcoming from day one – we are all Bridgers no matter how many days we’ve worked at Everbridge. And everyone cares about diversity on a personal level. We all have compassion for everyone.”
• “Overall, I feel included, encouraged, and valued. As a female with a disability, this means a lot to me. Since joining Everbridge, I’ve gained a mentor and opportunities to grow professionally.”
• “The leadership team has infectious energy and drive. It’s also clear that they strive to create a compassionate and inclusive work environment.”
• “I am included and accepted and appreciated – and respected no matter my gender or identity. We are all one team and could not be who we are without our diversity.”
“Promoting equity and inclusion always makes us stronger,” said Cara Antonacci, VP of Global People & Culture at Everbridge. “As we continually strive to create ‘One Everbridge,’ working collaboratively and inclusively as one team, we join Comparably in congratulating David and the entire Bridger team who help foster and celebrate diversity in our company, industry, and community.”
Everbridge demonstrates commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging by focusing on several key initiatives such as aligning the company’s hiring and recruiting practices based on attracting a diverse and talented workforce; creating employee resource groups (ERGs) including the Women’s Leadership Group, Military & Veterans Resource Group, Bridgers of Color, and BridgeOut, all dedicated to celebrating and empowering diverse communities within the company; holding open forums for company-wide discussion and dialogue on racial equity; and supporting a growing ecosystem of minority-owned and led suppliers and partners. In 2020, Everbridge became a signatory for the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (“MassTLC”) Tech Compact for Social Justice, committing to make continued change towards equality and belonging in its organization.
The latest Comparably award builds on recent recognition of Everbridge’s culture, including other 2021 Awards recognizing Best Global Culture, Best Places to Work, as well as earning the distinction of a 2021 “Great Place To Work” in the United States.
