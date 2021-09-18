BURLINGTON - The School Committee unanimously approved a formal policy requiring all school staff members to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
After prolonged dialogue, the committee took a vote at its meeting this past Tuesday night. This piggybacks an indoor mask mandate that was put into effect by School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti on Aug. 7.
Dr. Conti emphasized that employees with health and/or religious exemptions will not be required to get vaccinated, but they will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing to ensure their classrooms full of students are safe. Any employee seeking exemption, will need to provide “serious documentation” such as a doctor’s note.
“Those not falling into the exempt category will be required to be vaccinated as a requirement of employment at Burlington Public Schools,” declared Dr. Conti. “Making this a requirement of employment is under the School Committee’s purview and right as a government body.”
The state is providing the necessary testing supplies and other resources, and will be covering the costs. This is allowing the school district to conduct a vaccine clinic for staff, students and parents at Burlington High School on Oct. 4 and Oct. 25. Those individuals will be able to come back three weeks later and get their second vaccination. People can also go to CVS or most other pharmacies to get their inoculation.
The parameters in the policy state that vaccinated staff members need documentation to prove it, and they have until Oct. 5 to do so. Staff not vaccinated, has until Oct. 5 to get their first shot and subsequently have to get tested every seven days until two weeks after getting their second shot. Those exempted will be tested every seven days.
The committee expressed firm backing of the vaccination employment requirement.
“I fully support a mandate that requires all staff be vaccinated, with medical and religious exemptions,” voiced member Christine Monaco, who suffered through COVID-19 last year, along with her husband. “The [Pfizer] vaccine is fully approved, safe, and free. We need to protect everyone who works at the schools and all the kids.”
Committee Chair Thomas Murphy remarked that making these decisions are for the greater good which is to hopefully help in eradicating Massachusetts of COVID-19.
“Increasing the percentage of those vaccinated only helps our cause as a school district, town, and state,” he stated.
As soon as the committee unanimously approved the policy, it became enacted in the school district. However, an “active bargaining” process with the teachers union is underway.
