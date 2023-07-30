BURLINGTON - The School Committee received welcome news regarding the timeline for the Fox Hill Elementary School project.
Bob Cunha, director of operations for the Burlington school district, confirmed a preliminary design program (PDP) was recently submitted to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA). School officials will now away feedback and comments from the MSBA, which is likely to be heard sometime in August.
The next Fox Hill School Building Committee meeting is Aug. 1 with the next one after that on Aug. 21.
Last year, Town Meeting almost unanimously voted to appropriate $1.5 million in funds for the aforementioned feasibility study regarding the Fox Hill Elementary School project.
The $1.5 million will be expended under the direction of the School Building Committee for the Fox Hill feasibility study, Fox Hill Elementary School, Fox Hill Road in Burlington, which allows the town to maintain its eligibility for a grant from the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA). The MSBA’s grant program is a non-entitlement, discretionary program based on need, as determined by the MSBA, and any costs the town incurs in connection with the feasibility study in excess of any grant approved by and received from the MSBA will be the sole responsibility of the town.
The Fox Hill Elementary School opened in the late 1960s and has served Burlington well for many generations. The building itself, however, has become the limiting factor in student learning and does not reflect the talent of the educators working within its classrooms. For much of the past year-plus, Burlington school officials have worked with the MSBA throughout the extensive process of getting the state’s formal approval and financial support for a project that would erect a new elementary school on the current Fox Hill Elementary School site. The existing Fox Hill School building is expected to be demolished.
It was noted that a new elementary school would likely cost around $48 million. The renovation route of a Fox Hill Elementary School would target a rate of around $20 million. These metrics are based on the MSBA’s formula of $600 per square-foot, so 600 multiplied by 80,000 square-feet (Fox Hill) equals the estimated $48 million figure.
