BURLINGTON - A zoning bylaw amendment permitting a digital sign at the Cambridge Street and Bedford Street corner of Town Common was postponed by a clear majority at last night’s Town Meeting.
The revised bylaw was devised by town counsel, and it refined the current digital sign language in Burlington to ensure only an electronic sign can be put on Town Common, as opposed to all municipal properties in town. The amended bylaw would make this proposal legal.
The proposed end-result is to have one new digital sign on the Town Common to help adequately get messages out to residents driving or walking by.
The Planning Board and Select Board decisively supported the zoning bylaw amendment.
“I have been driving through the center town and feel like the ‘janky’ wooden posts on that corner of Town Meeting are not representative of the town,” Select Board Chair Nicholas Priest said to Town Meeting, last night. “Upgrading to a digital display will put Burlington’s level of message communication in the 21st century.”
Supporters mentioned This sign location is heavily used to promote municipal, school, and other important community events. In recent years, demand for banners on this corner has increased dramatically. They regularly have conflicts between two worthy events. Due to the manual nature of the existing sign, they are only able to accommodate one banner at a time.
In addition, an electronic sign can be used to quickly notify the public about emergencies. In recent years, the town has had to deal with the pandemic, the false e-coli water contamination scare, PFAS contamination and a variety of other emergencies of varying severity.
A DPW trailer-style message board located on the opposite corner in Simonds Parks has been used for this purpose over the years. It is better suited for detours and other shorter messages. An electronic sign in this location would allow the town to provide more complete emergency information and allow the town to deploy the DPW message board at an another location in town to reach more residents. It will also improve the appearance of that corner of Simonds Park.
The digital sign would allow for multiple notification at a time (rotating), programming controlled remotely from Town Hall, and provide real-time updates, among other upgrades compared the existing, age-old wooden sign on Town Common.
Town Clerk Amy Warfield spoke in support of the addition of an electronic sign.
“Signage is very important for getting the world out on things like elections, voter registration, early voting guidelines, and returning census forms, among others,” stated Warfield.
In order to get to the point of installing the coveted electronic sign on Town Common, the Select Board voted to unanimously approve the creation of a Design Advisory Committee. It consists of two members of the Select Board, two members of the Planning Board, and two members of the Board of Appeals.
Everyone who spoke from Town Meeting’s perspective, expressed an uneasiness about voting on the zoning bylaw amendment at last night’s meeting. The members acknowledged the digital sign’s location is “not idea” and could be deemed a “distraction” for passers-by in a dangerously busy intersection. Due to these uncertainties, Town Meeting proposed a motion to postpone the warrant article, by a clear majority.
The money for this sign would come from the American Rescue Plan Act, which consists of over $8 million in funds via a grant from the state to the town of Burlington.
The Select Board and Design Advisory Committee will go back to the drawing board and provide Town Meeting with more options for Burlington’s initiative to move into the 21st century with its signs.
