BURLINGTON – The inter-municipal water agreement between Burlington and Lexington was made official after the Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the contract this past Monday night.
The agreement is for the water main installation, maintenance and conveyance between the towns of Lexington and Burlington, in connection with fulfilling Burlington’s connection to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA).
This the culmination of the prolonged MWRA connection process, taking just under five years to complete, which will result in Burlington having its own direct pipe connection. The water main is expected to be completed within the next year.
In order for Burlington to join the MWRA and have its own direct connection, a new water line on Adams Street (off Middlesex Turnpike, heading towards Lexington) will now be installed. The MWRA connection will tap into the Arlington water main through Lexington, hence the need to earn approval from the Lexington Board of Selectmen so construction can occur in Lexington.
The Burlington selectmen couldn’t be happier to see this inter-municipal agreement with Lexington reach the final stage of this extensive process.
“This is not an overnight process,” remarked Selectman Chair James Tigges. “There are so many agencies and approvals. It is not easy. I just want to say thanks to [Town Administrator Paul Sagarino and Burlington Department of Public Works Director John Sanchez] for all the work you have done.”
Sagarino acknowledged praise and appreciation for the Lexington Board of Selectmen for their “graciousness” in allowing Burlington to dig up their land so the MWRA water main connection can be installed.
“This is a team effort. I want to thank the town of Lexington and everyone who made this long process come to fruition,” declared Sanchez.
The selectmen unanimously approved the agreement. The Lexington selectmen also ratified the proposal in recent weeks.
