BURLINGTON – Money will be reallocated from one warrant article to another as the School Department prepares for its only submission for Town Meeting in January.
In a situation where one of the department’s warrant articles checked in less than was allocated, while another warrant article ended up being more than was allocated, the School Committee is asking Town Meeting to allow them to use the money from one warrant article for the other.
The transfer of funds equates to $11,576 from the warrant article for the Marshall Simonds Middle School cafeteria tables (approved at May Town Meeting in 2019) to the Pine Glen sewer pumps warrant article (approved at May Town Meeting in 2019).
“We are simply asking for a money transfer; not more money,” explained School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti.
The School Committee was more than happy to support this request.
“I am glad our business office and operations are on top of this, so we can do this transparently,” stated School Committee Chair Martha Simon. “This way, we can make it clear where the money is going and how it is being spent.”
The committee endorsed the warrant article by a 4-0 vote. Member Tom Murphy was absent.
Town Meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Burlington High School’s Fogelberg Performing Arts Center.
