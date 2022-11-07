BURLINGTON – Chief Thomas P. Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan report that their agencies are jointly investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the Middlesex Turnpike Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with Blue Sky Drive for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcycle and sedan that had been involved in a crash.
The motorcycle operator, a 22-year-old Billerica man, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. His name is not being released at this time, pending the notification of next of kin.
The driver of the sedan, a 29-year-old Florida woman, was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.
The crash remains under investigation by Burlington Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, as well as the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
Additional inquiries should be directed to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
