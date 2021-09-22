BURLINGTON - The Select Board heard welcome news this week pertaining to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) decision to to resume its operations through Burlington.
The resumption officially went into effect on Aug. 31 from Bedford Woods Drive to Third Avenue in Northwest Park. The effects of COVID-19 played a role in the bus route being taken out of commission for much of the last year.
The bus is available at those stops from 6:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. every 20 minutes. The bus connects to bus 350 at Third Avenue, which takes passengers outbound to Alewife Station.
The Third Avenue stop is in front of Wegmans, who has “welcomed” the return of the 351, calling it a “critical source of transportation” for their employees. The short-term layover at Third Avenue provides bus operators a spot for 5-8 minutes while they wait for the next scheduled ride. This is considered an ideal layover location because there are restroom facilities in walking distance.
The current bus stop on Third Avenue at Wegmans is located in a travel lane, so a short-term, temporary stop was needed. However, there is hope that a future concept will see an expansion to the Wegmans Stop. This would entail making the bus stop larger in its depth, utilizing the open green-space that sits behind the stop between Wegmans and Third Avenue.
Select Board Vice Chair Nicholas Priest thanked the MBTA for their efforts.
“I appreciate the MBTA for working with us on the layover site,” he said graciously.
