BURLINGTON - Town Meeting passed a $1,240,000 warrant article that will upgrade Burlington’s public safety communications equipment.
During night two of Town Meeting this past Wednesday evening, the body took action on possibly the most important and impactful financial article on the warrant.
This item will upgrade and replace the existing communications infrastructure at various town sites, dispatch consoles and subscriber units consisting of mobile and portable (handheld) radios with the latest available radio technology.
Additionally, it will improve the communications coverage throughout the town to address dead spots where communication is poor or nonexistent by adding supplemental receivers and transmitters to enhance the safety of the public as well as the police officers and firefighters that use the system every day.
“The existing system utilized by our public safety agencies in town have not had any substantial coverage or design improvements in over 30 years,” Burlington Fire Chief Michael Patterson pointed out to Town Meeting this past Wednesday night. “The equipment currently in use is past its end-of-life and end-of-manufacturer support, so it must be replaced.”
In a phased approach, which prioritizes the crucial needs of the police, fire and Department of Public Works (DPW) departments, the planned implementation will be in three increments. The initiative also provides for a town-wide communication channel that is expected to greatly enhance operation and mitigation of serious public safety events within the town by providing a common communication channel resource for all town departments to utilize for coordination and mitigation of major events during emergencies.
“This is likely the most important warrant article that we will present regarding the life safety of our residents as well as our police officers and firefighters,” avowed Chief Patterson.
Phase 1
The first phase will replace the end-of-life base stations for police, fire and DPW, as well as police channel 1, fire channel 1 infrastructure and coverage enhancements and replacement of the end-of-life police and fire dispatch control console systems. The costs are broken down as police ($350,000), fire ($465,000), DPW ($13,000), and combined police/fire system components ($337,000). The completion time for Phase 1 is 4-6 months from the start.
Phase 2
The second phase will replace all the end-of-life portable (Walkie-Talkie) and mobile (vehicle-mounted) radios. The estimated cost of the subscriber equipment is $390,000 for police and $275,000 for fire, though these prices will ultimately be subject to state contract pricing adjustments. The timeline for completion is 60 days.
Phase 3
The end-of-life base station equipment for police channel 2, fire channel 2 and the town-wide channel will be replaced. Additional sites for coverage improvements will be added. This is expected to be completed in 2-3 months from when it begins.
Town Meeting understood the importance of this warrant article, so the body overwhelmingly supported the $1,240,000 request by a 73-6 vote. Town Meeting was unable to finish the rest of the warrant this past Wednesday night, so they will try to complete their business on Monday night (May 17) at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.