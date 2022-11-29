BURLINGTON - The properties on Middlesex Turnpike that house the Shell gas station/convenience store and former D’Angelo sub shop could be heading for an attempted makeover, again.
The owner of the 59-63 Middlesex Turnpike properties, Nouria Energy, recently appeared before the Planning Board with special permits and one site plan application to reinvent the two lots.
In 2021, the same applicant came to the Planning Board with essentially the same proposal, but they withdrew the application without prejudice when they were not able to resolve some of the concerns raised by the planners. After further review, Nouria Energy decided to try again with a proposal more suited to the board’s liking.
The existing layout is comprised of an aging gas station and convenience store, and a permanently closed D’Angelo sub shop. Nouria Energy is proposing to replace all of that with a state-of-the-art self-service retail gasoline facility which would be complemented by a new 5,000 square-foot convenience retail/restaurant building. New parking, landscaping and storm-water treatment are key improvements in the proposal. It will also result in enhancements to the adjacent riverfront area, which is under the jurisdiction of the Conservation Commission.
A total of 22 parking spaces and six multi-product fuel dispensers (two pumps at each dispenser) would make up the lot in front (northerly side of Middlesex Turnpike) of the convenience retail/restaurant building sitting in the southerly portion of the property.
The footprint of the existing property will stay the same, but this proposal will move the current layout away from the Vine Brook stream located directly behind the property. The increased amount of landscaping on the site gained the board’s favor.
The traffic study revealed that the amount of vehicles entering and exiting the proposed project would not worsen how the property functioned when D’Angelo’s was operating next to the Shell gas station/convenience store. The two-egress setup would call for one entrance point and one exit point.
Local attorney Thomas Murphy, representing Nouria Energy, harped on upgrading the abandoned, eye-sore of a site that exists today.
“I know the Planning Board is trying to dress things up down there [on Middlesex Turnpike],” said Murphy. “It is not aesthetically pleasing. We are going to put in a new building more in-style design-wise to what the board is looking for compared to what is there, now. It is 100 percent an improvement to what is there, now.”
The planners were generally favorable in its viewpoint of the new proposal, but member Williams Gaffney did recommend adding some planters in the front area of the site to further augment the already-improved landscaping plan.
“I thank the applicant for listening to the Planning Board’s recommendation. This is night and day compared to what was there before,” professed Gaffney, noting the previous proposal brought forward last year was stark and industrial looking. “I like the landscaping, but planters are needed along Middlesex Turnpike.”
With further logistics needed to be ironed out, the board voted to continue this matter to its next meeting.
