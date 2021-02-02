BURLINGTON - Town Meeting passed a financial warrant article allowing the Council on Aging (COA) to use $55,253 for its new ride sharing program for seniors.
This past year, the latest ride sharing program supplanted the B-Line, the longtime Burlington Public Transit service, after it was discontinued for not amassing the same ridership volume as it did a decade ago. This resulted in the town modernizing the way it transports seniors around the community through ride sharing entities, such as Uber and Lyft. These ride share services provide door-to-door rides 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, unlike the B-Line.
State Legislature created Chapter 187 of the Acts of 2016, creating the “Commonwealth Transportation Infrastructure Fund.” In adherence to the legislation, certain transportation network companies, including ride sharing services, are required to submit yearly reports of all rides initiating in each municipality, and pay a per-ride assessment of 20 cents. Half of the 20 cents goes to the community (Burlington, in this case) and the other half goes to the state, so they get 10 cents each. These funds are accrued through every ride originating in Burlington.
As a result of this state program, Burlington has received $24,019.40 for the 2018 calendar year and $31,233.60 for the 2019 calendar year, totaling $55,253.
“The purpose of this warrant article is to appropriate the funds to be used to offset the costs of the town’s subsidized ride share transportation program,” outlined Town Administrator Paul Sagarino. “We are required to use those funds through Town Meeting appropriation-related initiatives.”
Sagarino confirmed the $55,253 will be used to fund the COA’s ride sharing program that replaced the B-Line. The B-Line used to receive $40,000-$50,000 from state grants to keep the now-extinct riding program operational, so the creation of this Transportation Infrastructure Fund will help fill that void.
Several Town Meeting members had questions as to if the money is being used outside the “state’s regulations for alternative modes of transportation” which worried some into thinking the money could be lost after some sort of state investigation.
Clarifying the matter, Town Accountant/Assistant Town Administrator John Danizio referenced the state regulations, stating this money can be used for this purpose, according to the state regulations.
“The state regs say, ‘…And other programs that support alternative modes of transportation,’ which the town’s ride sharing program qualifies as,” assured Danizio. “After Town Meeting’s approval, a form needs to be sent to the state for final approval.”
With those factual reassurances, Town Meeting passed the $55,253 warrant article by a 80-12-2 vote. The matter will now head to the state for final approval.
