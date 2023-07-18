BURLINGTON – After years of back and forth, a formal letter of support for the Winn View Heights II housing proposal was approved by the Select Board in a 3-2 vote at last night’s meeting.
Members Michael Espejo and Nicholas Priest voted against.
It has been a long road getting to last night’s formal vote of approval from the Select Board.
This past December, after a contentious public hearing, the Select Board voted 2-1-1 in favor of a motion to formally support a letter to the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), which was one vote short of approval.
The matter was in front of the board in December under the 40B guidelines.
In 2019, this same concept, called Winn View Heights II (the developer), earned unanimous approval from the Select Board for the 40B-centered development located at the rear of 35 Mountain Road. This is essentially an addition to the existing Winn View Heights on Richard Road, off Harriett Avenue.
It was submitted under the Massachusetts Local Initiative Program (LIP) which is a state program that encourages the creation of affordable housing by providing technical assistant to communities and development who work together to create affordable housing.
Under the statute, it is necessary for a developer of a proposed LIP project to first obtain a Letter of Support from the local community. The Friendly 40B development consists of 24 age-restricted condos for individuals 55+ including six united marked as affordable.
The Select Board issued a Letter of Support for the Winn View Heights II proposal to the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).
At that time, the board’s letter stated the proposed 40B project would provide the following types of public benefits:
1. An increase in high-quality affordable housing for low or moderate income households.
2. The development of a site in a setting identified by the town as appropriate for higher-density residential development and served by existing infrastructure.
3. An increase in high-quality housing in an undersupplied housing market will continue to assist Burlington retain and attract more businesses to the area.
4. An increase in the town’s subsidized housing inventory.
5. Sustainable growth in tax and other revenue to the town.
Subsequent to the receipt of the Letter of Support, the developer moved forward with its application to DHCD, per the LIP regulations and, on May 20, 2020, the department issued a Letter of Approval. After receiving the DHCD approval, the development began the local permitting process, which is done through a comprehensive permit application to the Board of Appeals opened on Jan. 19, 2021 and continued for several months afterward. However, the proposal called for access to the project through Richardson Road and a question arose as to whether the developer had sufficient legal access. This resulted in pertinent questions, causing the developer to withdraw its application without prejudice while it explored any and all options.
After consulting with its surveyors and engineers, the developer decided to move forward with its proposal, with the only change consisting of the access of the site changing from Richardson Road to Mountain Road.
“The developer checked with DHCD and was told that the approval as a LIP project was still in place, but they did request that the developer obtain confirmation from the town that the previously issued Letter of Support still stands and that the project does provide the public benefits described in this letter before you,” stated local attorney Tom Murphy, representing Winn View Heights II.
Murphy further noted, “When I approached the town about having the Letter of Support re-confirmed by the Select Board, I was told that a new bylaw has recently been adopted and approved, requiring this type of action item to be done in a public hearing before the Select Board.”
That led the long story of Winn View Heights II this past Monday night, back in front of the Select Board hoping to earn another Letter of Support reinforcing this 40B is a benefit to the town of Burlington. The public hearing opened.
“The purpose of this 40B is for Burlington families age 55+, empty-nesters, who are looking to downsize and stay in town,” explained Murphy, who noted this 40B project would directly address the top concern listed in the 2022 Housing Inventory Report released by the Burlington Housing Partnership Committee this past year, focusing on providing reasonably priced living options for those empty-nesters.
The Chapter 40B statute requires every city and town in the Commonwealth to dedicate 10 percent of their total available housing towards affordable buyers or tenants. In communities that don’t meet the 10 percent housing threshold, developers are allowed to skirt virtually all local zoning and building bylaws by seeking the granting of waivers from the Board of Appeals in their comprehensive permit requests. Almost always, those waivers include protections from underlying zoning rules governing the density and size of buildings, as well as the types of housing.
The 40B process allows the town, through its zoning board, to make decisions outside of a set of parameters for additional affordable units. Local zoning requirements can be bypassed with a 40B, which creates a transparent atmosphere as developers will be working with the town, making the development a friendly 40B.
The 40B is based on current construction, planned construction, and where the town thinks the census is going to be in 2023. As opposed to the affordable-housing forecast in 2020, Burlington is comfortably over the 10 percent threshold.
Residents stand opposed
Throughout the entire process, the public hearing portion of the meetings were comprised of abutters expressing opposition towards Winn View Heights II. The reasons mentioned were increased traffic, house/property-altering blasting from construction, and the precedent a project like this may set for other developers seeking to misuse 40B projects in residential neighborhoods.
Select Board comments
Members Michael Runyan and James Tigges previously voted in support of submitting the letter of support in December, especially with the Burlington Housing Partnership Committee unanimously supporting the Winn View Heights II project. Last night, Select Board member Joe Morandi, who was absent at the vote in December, was the third and deciding vote of approval.
Runyan reiterated his support of the need for affordable housing.
“Both our Master Plan and Housing Needs Assessment state we need smaller density housing desperately in Burlington,” said Runyan. “We have a four year waiting list at Birchcrest Arms (affordable housing facility in Burlington at 15 Birchcrest Street) and people cannot wait for us to find a piece of land we may or may not develop.”
Tigges acknowledged the developer can put anything he wants on Mountain Road, so even though no one really prefers a residential development in the rear of Mountain Road, “If something is going to go there, at least let it be something that we need.”
Tigges touched on the moment he ran for a Select Board seat several years ago, and he rehashed his prerogative then and now is the same, when it comes to doing whatever he can to support a project that will provide affordable housing for seniors in Burlington.
“I would support any effort that would bring more senior housing to Burlington. By not supporting this, I would be breaking my word,” emphasized Tigges.
Member Morandi, added, “If this was an apartment building, I would say no, but this is housing for 55+ and the town needs it so I am going to support it,” he voiced.
Members Espejo and Priest voted against, and both expressed appreciation towards residents who made their voices heard, one way or another.
It was stressed that the proponent was strictly in front of the Select Board for a formal letter of support regarding the project, as the Select Board are not the permitting authority.
The Planning Board and Conservation Commission submitted letters of opposition, and now the matter will head to the Zoning Board of Appeals for its next step before ultimately progressing to the state level for a vote.
The letter of support was approved by a 3-2 vote, with conditions, highlighted by the proponent having to abide by the greatest percentage-figure allowed for affordable housing units under the Fair Housing Law of Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.