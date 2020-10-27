BURLINGTON - As part of the Food and Nutrition Services of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Burlington Public Schools are offering free meals for every student.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti recently discussed the program to the School Committee, outlining that every Burlington student from age 0-21 is eligible for free breakfast and lunch through the schools until June 30, 2021.
The free meals program offers multiple options to meet the needs of students in school or studying remotely, as well as their families.
Students attending school in-person at the elementary and middle schools are instructed to order meals through their classroom teacher. Elementary school meals are delivered outside of the classroom door before dismissal and middle school meals are delivered to their classes at designated times.
For high school students attending in-person, students/parents can pre-order breakfast and lunch on the Burlington High School website (www.burlingtonpublicschools.org/district/news/post/~board/district-news/post/free-breakfast-and-lunch). Orders must be placed no later than 9 a.m. on the day of the purchase. All fields must be completed with selections for lunch and breakfast. Meals will be placed on the student’s assigned seat prior to their lunch period. On half-days, lunch will be available for pick-up outside of the cafeteria.
On Wednesdays, which is a remote-learning day in the district, all students can pick-up pre-packaged uncooked meals outside of the Burlington High School cafeteria from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Families are asked to remain in their cars until a school cafeteria staff member comes out to assist them. Families must place their order weekly by going to the Burlington Public Schools website (www.burlingtonpublicschools.org/parents/food-services). All orders must be placed by Tuesday at 10 a.m. on a weekly basis.
Students in the district’s remote learning academy are asked to contact the school’s cafeteria manager to arrange meal pick-ups. All the information - names, phone numbers and email addresses - can be found at www.burlingtonpublicschools.org/district/news/post/~board/district-news/post/free-breakfast-and-lunch/
In the event of school closure, pre-packaged meals will be available for pick-up from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Burlington High School and Marshall Simonds Middle School, outside of the cafeteria entrances. Again, families need to remain in their cars until a cafeteria staff member comes out to assist them. The Burlington Food Pantry will be available for food pick-up during weeks of school closure, December, February, and April school vacations, and summer break.
For further assistance, families should contact Karen Damaso, Burlington Public Schools food service director, by phone at 781-270-1756 or email at damaso@bpsk12.org.
Dr. Conti acknowledged before COVID-19, the district was typically serving up to 50 school lunch a day, but now the quantity has ballooned to “hundreds of meals” being served daily.
“In the two weeks this program has been running, we have seen a vast increase in the number of students participating in the school lunch program,” Dr. Conti professed to the School Committee. “While our principals are looking at logistics, we are trying to capture as many families as we can into the program. I think it is a good problem to have to feed students breakfast and lunch at no cost.”
School officials reminded parents that the school lunch option is optional, not mandatory. Students are more than welcome to continue to bring their breakfast and lunch items made at home to school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.