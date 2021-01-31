BURLINGTON - The town of Burlington’s initiative to complete a water pipeline connection to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) is expected to be completed at least one-year ahead of schedule in 2022.
In order to accelerate the connection to the MWRA system, Phase 2 has been divided into two projects (Phase 2A and Phase 2B). Phase 2A, which was approved by Town Meeting this past Monday night in the form of a financial warrant article for $9.9 million, entails completing construction at North Street and Lowell Street from Adams Street to Maple Street in Lexington. The estimated cost is $8.8 million, but with the procedural MWRA entrance fee of $4.6 million and a $3.5 million MassWorks grant for this project, the amount Town Meeting ratified is $9.9 million instead of $13.4 million.
Phase 2B of the project, which will be presented to Town Meeting sometime within the next year, is the final part of the project, where construction takes place at Middlesex Turnpike from Adams Street to Burlington Mall Road. The estimated cost of Phase 2B is $4.6 million.
Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez reiterated to Town Meeting the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission approved the town’s inter-basin transfer application this past November, resulting in a critical step in the ratification process coming to fruition.
“That vote was the biggest remaining step that needed to be taken,” Sanchez said. “It has taken two-and-a-half years to get here, but all that is left now are easier approvals compared to the one we just received from the [Massachusetts Water Resources Commission].”
After Town Meeting’s approval for Phase 2A, the remaining approvals needed include coming back to the Burlington Planning Board, Conservation Commission, and Lexington Planning Board for various permit approvals, with Phase 2B coming back in front of Town Meeting, effectively concluding the massive project.
As part of this project, a new water line will be constructed on Adams Street, off Middlesex Turnpike, heading through Lexington and connecting to Arlington where the nearest MWRA access point exists. Sanchez provided further welcome news, declaring the water pipe, as part of Phase 1, from Adams Street in Lexington to Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, has been tested and is “complete.” The completion of Phase 1 restores the 1 million-gallon water deficit that has been facing the town for months.
In regards to Phase 2A, Sanchez confirmed water pipeline construction from Adams Street to Arlington will begin this year and is hoped to be completed by 2022.
“The pipe will allow us to abandon the Vine Brook Water Treatment Plant because it will provide all the water that treatment facility typically does for the town,” detailed Sanchez. “We are on schedule for Phase 1, and a couple years ahead of schedule for Phase 2.”
Town Meeting expressed obvious satisfaction about the quick work being done, but had questions about the likelihood of the town continuing to need water bans when completely connected to the MWRA pipeline. Burlington remains in a full outdoor watering ban for irrigation systems until March 31, 2021.
Sanchez acknowledged there will “still likely” be a need for such watering bans over “the next couple of years” but the occurrences won’t happen as frequently as they have in recent years.
With the $9.9 million funding request supported by Town Meeting in a 89-5 vote, Phase 2A will provide the town with sufficient water supply and redundancy in the water distribution to allow the abandonment of the Vine Brook Treatment Facility and in the event the treatment plants go down, a major water main failure, or any other type of system catastrophe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.