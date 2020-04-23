BURLINGTON - The number of positive COVID-19 cases has jumped to 131 in Burlington.
The most recent statistics were released by Mass.gov and the information will continued to be updated every Wednesday at 4 p.m. The 131 residents who tested positive equates to a ratio of 473.89 per 100,000 residents.
The number of positive tests jumped compared to last Wednesday from 91 to 131, so the anticipated peak of the pandemic is certainly being felt in Burlington at this time. Fortunately, no deaths from the virus have been reported in Burlington.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington has a total of 163 COVID-19 patients (suspected and confirmed, including the ICU). The number of patients in the ICU is 55, as of this past Tuesday at 5 p.m. Lahey Hospital & Medical Center has the fifth most COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts, following Massachusetts General Hospital (447), Boston Medical Center (277), Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (241), and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (193).
The Burlington Board of Health (BOH) acknowledged due to limited testing capacity and the nature of the illness, this case count may not accurately reflect the actual number of cases in Burlington.
It includes residents of Burlington, not those who work and shop here and does not include cases that have been clinically diagnosed by a physician (people who did not receive laboratory testing).
In addition, people do not need to exhibit symptoms to have the virus and could potentially spread it to others. The BOH reiterated residents to “please stay at home as much as possible and continue to follow public health precautions to prevent virus transmission.”
The BOH did not release any further information about the 131 residents who have tested positive.
The town reminds people what they can do to prevent the spread of disease
• Stay home as much as you can. If you must go out, don't gather in groups and stay 6-feet away from others.
• Learn the facts about COVID-19 and help stop the spread of misinformation by visiting CDC’s webpage, Share the Facts, Stop the Fear.
• If you have recently traveled and become ill, call your health care provider and notify them of your travel history. Avoid non-essential travel.
• Don't shake hands or hug.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and rub till completely dry.
• Cough/sneeze into a tissue and dispose the tissue immediately into a trash can. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze into the crook of your elbow, not your hands.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Avoid close contact with others who are sick.
• If you are sick stay home, seek health care, and avoid contact with others.
• Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
• Stay connected to friends and loved ones by phone or through other technology.
