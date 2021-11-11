BURLINGTON - Common Craft continues to transcend what a restaurant can be in Burlington.
The modern restaurant concept, Common Craft, will soon open its first Massachusetts location in the area of the former Sears building that faces The District on the Burlington Mall campus.
They are hoping to change the dining experience in Burlington.
Common Craft is a unique dining experience, which includes both a restaurant establishment and a retail wine/malt store operation. The full-service restaurant will be comprised of multiple distinctive rooms offering various cuisines complimented by various wines, craft beers and other alcoholic beverages.
These dining options will be further enhanced with rotating seasonal foods and special beverages intended to maintain customer interests. Segregated from the restaurant is the retail wine/malt sales facility, which will be operated in a separate building accessed outside of the restaurant and will offer wine and craft beer products.
The wine/malt beer proposal needed a separate approval from the Select Board, and Common Craft received that this past Monday night. The 160 square-foot so-called “bottle shop” is a place for people to buy craft beer and wine that can only otherwise be found inside the formal restaurant space. The bottle shop is located adjacent to the restaurant, sitting separately with just a window as the only mode of operation for purchases. It kind of has a rustic snack-shack feel, for anyone who has ever attended a baseball game at Burlington’s Simonds Park.
Lawrence Leibowitz, operations partner at Common Craft, disclosed only a small percentages of the craft beer and wine that is accessible inside the restaurant will be available at the bottle shop.
“But, there will be limited releases that can only be purchased in the bottle shop,” explained Leibowitz. “It will also be an outlet for our craft beer providers to sell and let customers continue the Common Craft experience at home.”
The brick facade architecture will complement the restaurant’s similar design and aesthetic make-up.
“I think it ties in nicely with the Common Craft space and truly believe it helps round out the experience at Common Craft,” stated Leibowitz. “Common Craft is experience-based and the idea is for customers to come in and enjoy different beverages in a lifestyle setting, versus bellying up to a bar.”
The concept encourages up-and-coming micro-brew beer companies to be the tenants in their open-space restaurant layout.
Leibowitz, added, “Our concept is for smaller micro-breweries to become something bigger,” further noting, “It is a one-of-a-kind concept.”
With Burlington housing mostly high-end restaurant entities, smaller startup businesses really have no chance of opening solo in town. But, if these businesses link up with one or two other similar entities in a setting like Common Craft, they will be able to handle the hefty financial obligations while hopefully growing into a regional and national outfit, like Lord Hobo Brewing Co. or Trillium.
Common Craft already earned approval from the Planning Board this past May to locate on the property. Since then, they have earned approval for two wine/malt licenses (one for the restaurant and one for the bottle shop).
The hours are operation of the bottle shop are within the Monday-Saturday (8 a.m.-11 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) town bylaw parameters for Burlington liquor stores to operate.
Several Select Board members were at-first baffled at the bottle shop proposal, but after realizing it had been part of the plan when originally presented earlier this year to the Planning Board, they were almost in full support.
The board approved the bottle shop proposal by a 4-1-0 vote. Member Michael Runyan opposed.
Common Craft is expected to be open by the end of February.
