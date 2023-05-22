BURLINGTON - Envision Energy USA LTD recently earned approval from the Planning Board to locate at 1 North Avenue.
The planners ratified three special permits at its meeting last Thursday night.
Envision Energy is a multinational “green-tech” company focused on energy management solutions related to wind, battery and digital systems in support of net zero goals. The company is presently operating in locations across the globe, with numerous U.S. based locations including California, Colorado, and Boston, with its U.S. headquarters in Houston.
They will locate a “world-class research and development facility” within the Northwest Park campus at 1 and 10 North Avenue.
The development will come together in two phases, with this specific 1 North Avenue application being the first phase. The 1 North Avenue site will consist of 5,000 square-feet and is expected to be occupied this summer. The second phase at 10 North Avenue will have full building occupancy including laboratory build-out taking place over the 12-15 months.
At 1 North Avenue (the proposal approved by the planners last Thursday night), the business will operate a small scale research and development operations.
The 10 North Avenue application will be in front of the planners soon, and will be for Envision Energy’s larger research and development facilities.
The planners saw no issues with the proposal so they approved the three special permits for 1 North Avenue.
More About Envision Energy
Envision Group is a world-leading green technology company and net-zero technology partner. With the mission of ‘solving the challenges for a sustainable future', Envision continues to promote wind and solar as the ‘new coal’, batteries and hydrogen fuels as the ‘new oil’, the AIoT network as the ‘new grid’, net zero industrial parks as the ‘new infrastructure’ and an ecosystem of net zero technology as the ‘new industry’, to create a net zero world.
Envision designs, sells, and operates smart wind turbines, energy storage system and green hydrogen solution through Envision Energy; AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC; and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also manages Envision-Sequoia Capital Net Zero Fund and owns the Envision Racing Formula E team.
Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review. In October 2021, Envision was ranked second in the world on the Fortune "Change the World" list.
As an innovation powerhouse, it leverages global network of R&D and engineering centers across China, Unite States, UK, France, Germany, Denmark, Singapore, Japan and etc. , leading global green technology development.
On April 22, 2021, Envision Group announced it will achieve carbon neutral in operations by 2022 and achieve carbon neutral throughout its value chain by 2028.
