BURLINGTON - A slick, new design for the Burlington Police Department’s cruisers was approved by the Select Board during last night’s meeting.
Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne presented the Select Board with the concept and how it came to be. Browne cited the cost of police cruisers have increased more than any other police department expense in the past two years, averaging a total spike of $20,000.
He felt the best option revolved around not painting the doors and roofs, “throwing good money after bad money,” as Browne called it, but rather come up with a new design altogether.
The stylish look consists of more black coloring with white lettering popping off the cruisers. Browne believes it is a cruiser fit best for a Burlington police officer.
“It gives some reinvigoration for the officers. They all like it and the design has command presence,” Browne stated.
The Select Board echoed the same, favorable commentary regarding the new design.
“I think it looks great,” declared Select Board member Michael Espejo. “We are lucky to have such a professional police department. I support all of it.”
Select Board member Joe Morandi restated the new design “shows strength” and, like the rest of the board members, supports the concept.
With that, the Select Board unanimously approved the police cruiser design.
