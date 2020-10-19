BURLINGTON – The School Committee unanimously ratified the final list of budget cuts for fiscal year 2021.
As part of Town Meeting passing a financial warrant article to amend the fiscal year 2021 Operating Budget by moving forward with $2.1 million in reductions, the School Department had to do its part and make $350,000 in concessions. These actions are a direct result of the negative impacts COVID-19 continues to have on Burlington’s economy.
Town Accountant/Assistant Town Administrator John Danizio detailed the local receipts have not been as bad as anticipated, but acknowledged they are “still pretty bad” as a result of the COVID-19 affect on the town’s economy.
“We are here tonight to adjust the local receipts down by $2.1 million,” announced Danizio. “We worked with all the town’s departments to figure out what we could cut with the least impact on programs, services, employees and jobs.”
The hotel tax, meals tax and building permits are all a small percentage of what they would normally be as local receipts. The hotel tax is 35 percent of what it was last year, which is in-line with what the hotel tax figures were in 2011-12 for Burlington. The meals tax is 65 percent of last year’s number, and building permits checked in at 65 percent of what is typically processed annually.
“In fiscal year 2019, we brought in $21.4 million in local receipts,” Danizio said of the last full fiscal year before COVID-19. “This year, we are looking at $14.6 million.
Fortunately, the Town Administration was able to reconfigure the Accommodated Accounts so that it makes up two-thirds of the $2.1 million in cuts, including not funding all of OPEB (other post-employment benefits) and the debt services this year. That left the town with $700,000 that needed to be accounted for, coming from the School Department and various town departments.
The School Department cut eight items from its budget, totaling the $350,000 required of them.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti read the list to the School Committee before they voted on the reductions, and it went as follows:
- Stipends ($124,000)
Some programs aren’t running, due to the academic climate the community is in, or because there are not enough students participating in said programs.
- Clerical merging positions ($50,000)
School officials worked with the teachers’ union to merge some clerical positions with retirements. “It is a win-win, because we reduced the total number of positions and upgraded some positions, so there was a cost savings with no degradation in service or performance,” explained Dr. Conti.
- Vision and hearing salaries for screenings that aren’t taking place this year.
- Lower official costs, with less sporting events ($20,000)
- Transportation/Fuel cuts with the reduction of total school days from 180 to 170.
- Not running late buses, which typically ran two days per week at Burlington High School.
- Not running separate kindergarden transportation in the afternoon.
All these reductions are designated as a “one-year savings” except the clerical merging positions, so Dr. Conti has requested to Ways & Means that the $300,000 is reinserted into next year’s budget.
The committee raised no issue with the proposed cuts, so the members unanimously approved the reductions.
