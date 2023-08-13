BURLINGTON – Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (LHMC) has been named as a top hospital in Massachusetts by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals. LHMC also received 13 high performing recognitions in the group’s annual best hospital report.
“Providing extraordinary care is at the center of our mission,” said Susan Moffatt-Bruce, MD, PhD, president of LHMC. “We are grateful to the efforts of all our staff across LHMC to deliver on this goal.”
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions; only 12% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.
LHMC was recognized as high performing in one adult specialty: gastroenterology & GI surgery. LHMC was rated high performing in 12 procedures and conditions including heart failure, kidney failure and stroke.
LHMC was named as the #5 best hospital in the Boston region and #6 best hospital in Massachusetts.
About Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (LHMC) is a world-renowned tertiary academic medical center known for its innovative technology, pioneering medical treatments and leading-edge research. As a physician-led hospital, LHMC offers a legacy of care and education committed to putting the patient at the center through a multidisciplinary, collaborative and team-based approach. LHMC’s research efforts and clinical trials cross numerous medical disciplines, providing patients with access to the latest options in treatment and care.
LHMC is a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 38,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.
