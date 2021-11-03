BURLINGTON - Some of the unsung Burlington employees going above and beyond during the pandemic certainly include the school cafeteria workers.
School Committee member Christine Monaco brought the concerns of these employees to her colleagues at its most recent meeting.
“I heard from numerous staff members about the difficulty they are having serving lunch,” she declared.
Rather than making and serving school lunches in a traditional cafeteria setting with students filing through in line, the cafeteria workers have had to prepare all the food options and serve it to students scattered throughout the school buildings, as a result of the COVID-19 regulations.
“They are working harder to prepare lunch without students in the cafeteria,” Monaco continued. “The food services director is having a terrible time finding plastic and paper goods.”
With cafeteria workers having to run around the building delivering lunches after making said lunches, Monaco decisively called it an “untenable situation.”
She is hoping there is a way to still uphold the COVID-19 safety parameters while alleviating the increased workload for cafeteria workers.
“I am still very concerned about COVID-19 and do not want to take risks at all, but if there is a way to get these cafeterias open, I think it would be worthwhile for the socio-emotional well-being of students and help lessen the burden on workers,” stated Monaco.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti confirmed the administration is working to have the elementary school cafeterias open sometime in “early November.” At Burlington High School and Marshall Simonds Middle School, students are using “different spaces” to safely eat lunch.
“We are getting to fully reopening cafeterias, but it will take some time. We cannot just rip the band aid off,” remarked Dr. Conti. “We are looking at utilizing cafeterias again in the early part of November.”
He further expounded that the lunch process will be “reintroduced” for students that have never experienced buying lunch at school. This process will include requiring masks on for everyone, except when they are eating.
“Other districts are following these protocols and have not seen an uptick in cases,” he revealed.
Expect updates on this matter as November rolls along.
