BURLINGTON - The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved relief from late charges for property taxes and waived any possibility of accrued interest on specific tax payments.
This action locally formalizes the statewide move by Gov. Charles Baker who signed a bill earlier this month to provide necessary relief to municipalities, taxpayers, restaurants, and state authorities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and state of emergency declaration. The bill was championed by Senator Cindy Friedman and State Rep. Kenneth Gordon, both of whom represent Burlington in their districts.
With the selectmen enacting the bill in Burlington, commercial and residential taxpayers have been granted an extension for property tax exemption and deferrals from April 1 to June 1. Additionally, any potential interest on certain payments that would have been deemed late, including property taxes, motor vehicle excise taxes, and the water/sewer bill, has been waived.
“Payments of interest or other penalties are waived between March 10 and June 30 on any such bills issued by the town,” explained Town Administrator Paul Sagarino during the selectmen’s second-ever virtual meeting, Monday night. “This waiver of interest does not apply to bills with due dates before March 10 or bills paid past June 30.”
After the selectmen inquired about a summary of the expected tax revenue losses in the Burlington commercial scene, Sagarino confirmed he will be able to amass that statistical data by the time the fiscal fourth quarter ends in June. Though, he disclosed the expectations for the fourth quarter (March through June) meals tax gains are “terrible,” thanks to COVID-19 shutting down the sit-in component of all the restaurants in Massachusetts. The selectmen noted they want to be ready if this crisis extends into July, or later.
Besides that, the selectmen expressed firm support in the adoption of these tax relief measures.
“We know a lot of small businesses out there that can use this small tax break,” remarked Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi. “I believe it is a real good thing that will help a lot of small businesses in Burlington.”
The selectmen unanimously approved the aforementioned requests during Monday night’s meeting.
