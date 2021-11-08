BURLINGTON - The Dunkin’ at 28 Winn Street in Burlington will soon have a double drive-thru design.
Under the legal entity, Moniz Donuts, Inc., the applicant earned unanimous approval for a special permit and minor engineering change. Currently, there are two lanes but only one order point, causing poor vehicular traffic queuing.
Additionally, the upgrades to the drive-thru will result in the drive-thru traffic being separated from the main parking lot. The final ratified site plan saw parking spaces at a 45-degree angle, decreasing the total number of spots by 5. A tidy landscaped-curb island will clearly separate the parking lot from the drive-thru lanes, so drivers will not be able to leave the drive-thru until they get all the way through the drive-thru, or if they utilize the emergency exit on the left before reaching the drive-thru window. Drivers using the abrupt left-turn out of the drive-thru, will be able to exit the premises via a new curb-cut onto Winn Street, which sits in between the traditional entrance on the far-right and exit on the far-left. The new curb-cut is expected to help dictate proper traffic flow on the site. There is one way in and two ways out.
The improvements do not include any changes to the existing building. No changes to the restaurant’s utilities are being proposed as a part of this project, and furthermore, no significant changes to the water and sewer demands of the restaurant are anticipated.
The project’s construction activities will be confined to the limits of the existing paved portion of the site and they are not anticipating any impact to the existing wetlands or any other sensitive resource area.
The effects of COVID-19 have played a large role in this proposal coming before the Planning Board.
“Customers do not want to actually enter the building these days with the COVID-19 concerns,” explained a representative from Moniz Donuts, Inc. “More customers are choosing to use the drive-thru, which has been troublesome on the site under its current configuration with vehicles stacking out to Winn Street.”
Being so close to the Woburn line, this Dunkin’ has a constant flow of traffic from Burlington and Woburn drivers.
The new order windows are expected to improve and be more suitable for modern use with mobile ordering and an enhanced ordering process.
“A second ordering point will make the drive-thru more efficient,” stated a Dunkin’ representative.
The planners favorably viewed the final site plan, which has the parking and landscape setup that the board wanted.
“I love this plan,” expressed Planning Board Chair Brenda Rappaport. “It looks amazing.”
The board unanimously approved the special permit and minor engineering change applications.
