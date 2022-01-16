BURLINGTON - Two huge anniversary milestones are coming up in the next five years and town leaders are hoping to do everything possible to make the celebrations grand.
In 2024, the town of Burlington will 225 years old since its incorporation in 1799, while the United States’ 250th anniversary is coming up in 2026. Both milestones are certainly important enough in the minds of town leaders to get a head start in the preparation process.
The first step is to set parameters for an Anniversaries Committee, which will steer how the community will officially celebrate these landmark events starting in 2024.
No members for the Anniversaries Committee have been disclosed yet, but the Select Board is planning on taking a “step back” to figure out exactly what they want to do for a celebration, then give that itinerary to the Anniversaries Committee.
The committee is a recommendation of the Burlington Historical Commission and member Peter Coppola took time to speak at the Select Board’s most recent meeting about getting a head start on this process now, and making organization a top priority. Specifically, Coppola articulated advice to start seeking grants and prepare for celebratory activities tied to both anniversaries sooner than later. He suggested coming up with a draft list of organizations who want to be a part of the celebrations in hopes of getting a measuring stick of the anticipated participation level from residents and businesses.
During the most recent meeting, the Select Board welcomed advise from Wayne Higden, a volunteer from the Burlington’s Bicentennial Committee who helped organize the town’s 200th anniversary in 1999. Life is a lot different than it was in 1999 and the interests of people aren’t what they used to be.
Higden emphasized the importance of reaching out to the Burlington School Department for the purpose of enlisting the help of students leading up to the celebratory events.
Unfortunately, Higden and the town leaders noted that enthusiasm for volunteering is expected to be less than what it was for the Bicentennial in 1999.
“We had 30 dedicated volunteers back then and so many donations from residents and businesses that we were able to payback the $20,000 provided by the town for the celebrations,” pointed out Higden.
Select Board member Nicholas Priest, who has been working alongside fellow member Michael Runyan, Coppola and Higden for these initiatives, echoed the low expectations for volunteers sentiment.
“After trading info, I think my concern is that we’re not going to have the same volunteer pool we’ve had in the past,” he said. “People are being pulled in many directions. I’d like us to take a step back and think about what we think is realistic.”
Select Board Member Mike Runyan, a longtime member of the town’s 4th of July Committee, feels the same after having difficulty getting people to help with the annual 4th of July parade.
“I agree with Nick. I think the enthusiasm level is not going to be what it was for the 200th. My experience with 4th of July says that, as well. If we set the bar too high, we’re going to miss our expectations. We have time,” remarked Runyan. “We have 4 years and if we see that level of enthusiasm increase and more people agree to be part of it, then perhaps we can add to the program. But lets not set the bar too high, because we will likely be disappointed, so it’s better to have a reasonable goal.”
Even with expected low volunteerism, the Select Board is all-in with moving forward for the planning of both events. Town Administrator Paul Sagarino confirmed he heed Higden’s advice and reach out to the School Department for potential collaboration and participation.
The Select Board hopes to formalize the Anniversaries Committee by their next meeting on Feb. 14, where this matter will heard again.
