BURLINGTON - The School Committee unanimously supported the district’s involvement in the Student Opportunity Act.
This is the second time in six months the committee made such an approval, due to the financial uncertainty COVID-19 has created at the state level.
“With COVID-19, the Student Opportunity Act has been delayed and not funded, at this point,” School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti conveyed to the committee at its most recent virtual meeting. “Burlington is slated to get roughly $109,000. The money comes in as a subset of our Ch. 70 funds.”
The Chapter 70 program is the major program of state aid to public elementary and secondary schools. In addition to providing state aid to support school operations, it also establishes minimum spending requirements for each school district and minimum requirements for each municipality's share of school costs.
The Student Opportunity Act has been hailed by lawmakers and advocates alike for tackling inequity in how funds are directed to districts across the state by requiring more funds for school systems with higher percentages of low-income students and English language learners.
In accordance with the Student Opportunity Act, school districts have to tell the state what they are going to spend the money on. The deadline for formally submitting an application for this funding was Friday, Jan. 15. The committee got the appropriate applications into the state early last week.
Even with that task accomplished, the fact of the matter is each district is voting on an unknown plan.
“We are voting on a plan that we do not know will be funded, but I do not want to miss the deadline,” declared Dr. Conti. “The [$109,000] will go towards funding our two new nurse positions in the fiscal year 2021 budget.”
The committee’s application has been sent to the state and will be a part of the Student Opportunity Act, if/when it gets funded.
