BURLINGTON - Almost four years ago, the town received a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Action Grant (MVP) and the funds were used to explore the flooding issues at the Vine Brook Aquifer.
Burlington Conservation Administrator John Keeley explained the MVP Action Grant focuses on communities building resiliency to the effects of climate change. At the Vine Brook Aquifer, the study confirmed there are flooding issues and heat-effect from all the pavement encompassing the aquifer’s perimeter.
Keeley detailed the recommendation from the study is to institute nature-based solutions, meaning implementing natural systems for storm water with more plants and rain gardens, as opposed to pipes and pavements, which would be removed.
Eileen Coleman, assistant conservation administrator for the town of Burlington, provided a letter to the Select Board formally declaring the Conservation Department’s “strong show of support of the Burlington Sustainability and Resilience Action Planning Project, a proposed MVP FY24/25 Action Grant for the town of Burlington.”
They plan to build upon the recently completed Vine Brook Watershed Urban Heat Island Assessment by expanding its concern to consider potential climate resilience action across the entire community.
The proposed project addresses the need to build a sustainable town of Burlington, with a focus on:
- Evaluating action areas where the municipality may plan to implement sustainable design principles, specifically natural resource management and nature-based solution, energy conservation and renewable energy implementation, building and infrastructure development, transportation and mobility design, and public health and emergency preparedness.
- Engaging those who will be most impacted (environmental justice population, priority populations, and key community stakeholders) through in-person events and remote programming.
- Describing the state of existing programming in sustainability action areas and using a nature-based solutions tool to consider transformative opportunities in climate resilience building across the municipality.
“The Burlington Select Board feels that the goals of this project align closely with our values and concerns, specifically providing services that promote the health and safety of residents and a high quality of life, while preserving and protecting the natural resources of the town,” said the Select Board in a formal statement. “With climate impacts continuing to increase in frequency and intensity, community preparedness and relationship-building are more important than ever for ensuring resilient, healthy, and thriving communities into the future. We believe this project will increase our community’s capacity to achieve these goals and look forward to being a part of the team.”
The MVP Action Grant offers financial resources to municipalities that are seeking to advance priority climate adaptation actions to address climate change impacts resulting from extreme weather, sea level rise, inland and coastal flooding, severe heat, and other climate impacts.
Responses to the RFR may be submitted by municipalities who have received designation from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) as an MVP Community. All projects are required to provide monthly updates, project deliverables, and a brief project case study communicating lessons learned. The municipality is also required to match 25% of total project cost using cash or in-kind contributions (see RFR for exceptions).
All proposals must include the following:
• Completed application - completed via online form, see RFR for details
• Project scope/budget
• MVP yearly progress report describing any relevant work toward advancing community priorities since earning MVP designation
• Statement of match
• Letters of support from landowner (if applicable), partners, and the public
• A "Design, Permitting, and Construction" attachment, if applicable
• Draft Town Meeting or City Council vote language for land acquisition projects, if applicable
• Appraisal for land acquisition projects, if applicable
• Climate Resilience Design Standards Tool attachment, if applicable.
The Select Board unanimously approved the formal letter of support to the MVP program staff and their proposed project.
