BURLINGTON - Town Meeting passed a warrant article effectively continuing the funding for a road and park paving bond issue for $3.5 million.
The town currently funds pavement management on an annual basis through the State Chapter 90 Paving Program supplemented with an occasional appropriation by Town Meeting. A 2008 analysis of the town-wide Pavement Condition Index (PCI) indicated a need of an annual local appropriation of $2.3 million per year over five consecutive years in order to begin trending the town-wide PCI towards an increasing value.
The town maintains 47 paved municipal parking lots, the majority of which are in dire need of work. Most of the parking lots are beyond resurfacing and must be reconstructed. This $3.5 million warrant article is intended to be split with $2 million applied towards roads, $500,000 for sidewalks, and $500,000 for parking lots. Beginning in fiscal year 2023, an additional $500,000 was added for sidewalks.
The postponement of preventative maintenance will result in a significantly more expensive pavement reconstruction requiring a higher investment in the future. An example provided details how micro-surfacing can be applied to a road for as little as $4.50/SY, while deferring work until reconstruction is required will cost $26/SY.
Town Meeting proceeded to pass the $3.5 million bond issue before them by a two-thirds majority.
