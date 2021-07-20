BURLINGTON - Teriyaki Madness will open its first Massachusetts location in the Burlington Marketplace Plaza on Mall Road.
The Planning Board approved a special permit for the fast casual restaurant to locate in the former Upper Crust tenant space.
The Asian-style menu consists primarily of a rice and noodle bowl concept, where patrons can add meats and vegetables to their customized meals. Teriyaki Madness representatives told the planners the business is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises and FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2019, and the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has over 100 shops open throughout the United States.
The business sought a community like Burlington to locate its eatery in Massachusetts.
“We chose Burlington because it is the hot-spot for dining in Massachusetts,” declared a representative from Teriyaki Madness. “Everything is happening in Burlington and we want to be a part of it.”
The board’s only question pertained to when Teriyaki Madness will open, and the applicant confirmed “hopefully” in October.
The planners approved the special permit by a 6-0 vote. Member Joseph Impemba was absent.
