BURLINGTON – Town Meeting firmly supported the fiscal year 2024 Operating Budget of $168,362,402 during last night’s opening session. The Operating Budget is made up of all the town departments and their respective budgets for fiscal year 2024, which were all approved by Town Meeting.
The template used for the fiscal year 2024 budget goals, consisted of the following objectives: The overall blended Operating Budget increase cannot be more than 3.75 percent (3.72 percent for the town’s budget and 3.97 percent for the school budget); the tax levy (the amount of money raised through property taxes) cannot be greater than 5.5 percent; accommodated accounts (health insurance, trash, special education, etc.) cannot increase by more than 8.33 percent; and the ultimate goal is to maintain services at +/- 10 percent of budget (stabilization, free cash, excess, taxing capacity), avoid layoffs wherever possible; avoid overrides, and avoid user-fees (busing, trash, school athletics).
These guidelines were recommended and ratified by Ways & Means and the Select Board.
All the line items that made up the total town Operating Budget were revealed and some of the pricier budgets for fiscal year 2024 required further discussion, as they were “held” for that very purpose. However, all of the additional conversation that took place had little substance and ended up being situations where fundamental clarification was needed.
In the end, all the budget items that make up the $168,362,402 Operating Budget were approved by a clear majority.
The costliest budgets
- Local Education: Total Operating is $61,904,445 (up 3.97 percent)
- Town Administrator/Select Board: $931,051 (up 3.75 percent)
- Accounting: $486,956 (up 7.17 percent)
- Assessors: $480,877 (up 1.6 percent)
- Treasurer/Collector: $745,826 (up 3.66 percent)
- Central Administration: $20,318,338 (up 4.73 percent)
- Management Information Systems: $771,213 (up 2.24 percent)
- Police Department: $10,127,029 (up 1.94 percent)
- Fire Department: $9,956,708 (up 5.76 percent)
- Building Department: $724,620 (up 3.59 percent)
Department of Public Works: $14,243,411 (up 10 percent percent); this department remains the largest on the town’s side, as is the case annually. It is comprised of six departments - Administration, Building and Cemetery, Engineering, Highway, Water/Sewer, and Water Treatment. With the closing of landfills, the disposal cost of trash, catch-basin cleanings, street-sweepings and water treatment sludge has increased dramatically, and will continue to increase in the coming years.
Town Meeting ended up supporting all of the items that made up the $168,362,402 fiscal year 2024 Operating Budget. With much of the warrant remaining, Town Meeting is set to reconvene tonight at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.