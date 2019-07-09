BURLINGTON – Del Frisco’s Grille recently earned approval from the Board of Selectmen to allow a 3-piece band to perform on its second-floor patio.
The upscale bar-and-grill themed restaurant has been located in the Middlesex Marketplace, on Middlesex Turnpike, since 2013. Some of the food options include steak, sandwiches and seafood.
Since getting approved for a liquor license in October 2013, Del Frisco’s Grille hadn’t been back before the Selectmen until the board’s most recent meeting, where they set a new precedent for restaurants in Burlington.
The establishment became the first eatery in town to ask the board to ratify an entertainment license, allowing them to have a 3-piece band play on its second-floor patio from Thursday through Saturday. The expected time of band music will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The music will consist of jazz or acoustic performers who will mostly play cover songs.
The restaurant’s manager was in attendance, explaining how the idea manifested.
“With all the restaurants in Burlington, we are hoping this sets us apart and helps us continue to grow,” the manager professed, noting the band will not be available for private parties. “The band will be a seasonal amenity to the restaurant, resulting in a couple tables that will need to be removed from the patio on nights the band performs.”
Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi was heavily involved in the subcommittee process that occurred for this entertainment license, and he feels it is an important step for the community.
“This is huge for us. I feel we are setting a precedent,” admitted Selectman Chair Morandi. “I want to see these businesses succeed, and if that means bringing in a 3-piece band on the weekend, then that is what needs to be done.”
No parties involved anticipate any noise issues, with the Middlesex Marketplace location flanked by Middlesex Turnpike, Route 3, and Route 128, so no residential areas are anywhere near Del Frisco’s Grille. However, a point was raised that some of the immediate surrounding businesses might get annoyed, but the Selectmen advised a wait-and-see approach when it comes to that notion.
The Selectmen do want an end-of-season report in December when Del Frisco’s Grille has to come back to the board to renew its entertainment license.
The Selectmen unanimously approved the entertainment license, under the parameters that no more than a 3-piece band can play only Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. With that approval, Del Frisco’s Grille is the first restaurant in Burlington to ask for and receive approval for an outdoor band.
