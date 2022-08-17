BURLINGTON - This fall, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will appear before the Select Board with a plan to resurface Route 3A in Burlington.
Route 3A, otherwise known as Cambridge Street in Burlington, is a state-owned road so maintenance and alterations are under the purview of MassDOT.
Town officials called the expected work, “long-awaited” after years of complaints.
“This is long overdue,” said Town Administrator Paul Sagarino. “Everyone is familiar with all the complaints we get about [Route 3A]. [MassDOT] will be in front of us with their plan in October.”
Burlington’s Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez enlightened the Select Board as to some of the specific resurfacing plans.
Sanchez noted the biggest change consists of making the road officially two lanes, instead of the undetermined road structure it is today, which is technically four lanes (two on each side of the road). Bike lines will be included on either side of the road, as well as new signs and crosswalks with increasing pedestrian activity being a primary focus of the plans.
The Select Board expressed hesitation at the notion of narrowing Route 3A to one lane on each side, worrying about traffic build-up as was the case when the same road alterations were made to the portion of Route 3A in Billerica some years ago. This resulted in drivers flooding off into residential backroads in order to get around the traffic on Route 3A.
“The state will take care of [Route 3A], but not the neighborhoods,” stated Select Board member Michael Runyan.
With this matter not even in plan-form yet, the Select Board will have time to convey its concerns to MassDOT when they come before them in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.