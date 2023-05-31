BURLINGTON - Two May Town Meetings ago, a comprehensive field study was decisively supported.
Since then, school officials have met with the Parks & Recreation Department to analyze what hopes to be realized as a result and benefit from the study. The study came to be after many local residents and youth groups were complaining about the quality of the athletic fields in Burlington.
The $70,000 warrant article, titled Burlington Sports Field Master Plan, was passed by Town Meeting on the basis of school officials wanting an engineering firm to look at all the district’s fields/rink holistically, then devise a plan for all of them moving forward.
There are some athletic fields, such as the spots behind the Human Services Building at 61 Center St., that are not on school property.
Director of Operations for Burlington Public Schools, Bob Cunha, revealed the current plan consists of 500 pages, and acknowledged the goal is to “make it easier to read” as the existing iteration is “a lot to digest.”
Some of the talking points in the plan entails what could go into a new or old field, as well as measuring the water tables, lines and property lines.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti acknowledged the need to create a Community Athletic Field Advisory Committee so the venues get adequate, efficient attention and positive outcomes.
“There are a lot of different perspectives on on the fields, as a result from the field study,” Dr. Conti said to the School Committee at its most recent meeting. “There is also a lot of money associated in upgrades over times to the fields. I thought it would be effective to have a committee present it to Town Meeting instead of just me.”
Members of this committee would come from community representatives, parents, youth sports representatives, parks and recreation representatives, and Burlington Public Schools officials, among others.
Dr. Conti noted it will make the process more efficient if a Field Advisory Committee is able to spearhead any field project that arises, and if they the committee fully supports an initiative, the steps of presenting to Ways & Means and Town Meeting will certainly carry more substance than just the superintendent and School Committee formally supporting and presenting it to the various town parties.
The School Committee would still have final say on formally approving and supporting any proposed field project.
Expect updated on this in the coming weeks.
Many of the town’s athletic fields need improvements, and any such projects will likely need to be funded in the town’s debt schedule, which will see the projects completed over a 10-15-year period.
