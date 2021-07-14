BURLINGTON - The Select Board decisively voted down a stop sign request at a neighborhood intersection off Wilmington Road.
The intersection in question includes Wheatland Street, Stanwood Street and Richfield Road. Burlington resident Dan Collins, who lives in that neighborhood, brought forth the proposal and remained the strongest proponent for a stop sign.
Collins insists that there is “regular driver confusion” about the intersection, which requires a stop without a sign.
“Several neighborhood families have all expressed similar safety concerns to me,” Collins avowed to the Select Board this past Monday night. “This confusing intersection, made worse by obstructions, in a neighborhood filled with kids, is a dangerous combination.”
The facts bear a different story, with no traffic incidents reported at the intersection in recent years. This is expected because traffic is light and the “pedestrian issue” is new to just the past 12-18 months as new families have moved in and children have reached ages where they are walking to neighbors’ homes and playing near roadways.
Obstructions for drivers at the intersection include tall plantings when trying to look left at one access point.
Unfortunately for Collins and all the concerned neighbors, the Burlington Traffic Advisory Committee and Select Board Traffic Review Subcommittee agree that this intersection “does not meet the criteria followed by the town for a stop sign” in the vicinity of these roads.
The Select Board made it to clear that they are in lockstep with the recommendations from the Traffic Advisory Committee, which includes police officers and members of the Department of Public Works.
“I do not see any reason for a stop sign,” declared Select Board member Joseph Morandi. “Our Traffic Advisory Committee are experts on these matters. And going with what I saw down there, myself, I support their conclusion to disallow a stop sign.”
Select Board member Robert Hogan, added, “If we do not pay attention to our staff, then they are not going to pay attention to us when we ask for advice.”
Other board members expressed a similar standpoint, but recommended exploring alternative options to make the intersection safer without a stop sign, such as trim down the obstructive plantings, relocate the “SLOW…CHILDREN” sign, and add a crosswalk. Adding a crosswalk would require approval at the local and state levels.
Town Engineer Thomas Hayes confirmed he will inquire with the Traffic Committee on the matter of seeking other feasible traffic calming measures.
With that, the Select Board unanimously voted to deny the stop sign as proposed with conditions to have Hayes explore other options, relocate the “SLOW…CHILDREN” sign and trim the obstructive plantings.
