BURLINGTON - The School Committee unanimously approved an updated version of the existing Face Covering Policy handed down the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC).
The policy came down from the MASC and codified when masks must be worn and what exemptions are allowed. MASC officials said the policy extends the face covering requirement from the school bus to the classroom, and all outside areas where social distancing cannot be observed. Masking on schools buses is already required by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, making it a federal mandate.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC), Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), and Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) have all recommended that masks or face coverings be worn in school buildings for certain students and on school grounds where appropriate. While each agency strongly recommends the wearing of masks by various students in certain grades, each stopped short of requiring them. This has forced local school committees to make the determination about masking for other students and staff.
“The intention of this policy for students to wear masks indoors is to keep students in-class five days a week,” remarked School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti. “This is the same goal as last year, and we will revisit our policy each month to see if conditions have changed enough to alter it. The bottom-line is in-person learning in the goal.”
Students may receive an exemption from the face covering rule if they have a doctor’s note signifying a medical or behavioral issue that makes wearing a face covering “unsafe.” A mask also may not be required if the student has trouble breathing, cannot remove a mask without help, or is unconscious or incapacitated. A parent’s note or waiver is not acceptable to excuse students from the requirement.
Even though everyone is in agreement that they do not like wearing masks, the School Committee remains staunchly supportive of the updated policy.
“We are trying to mitigate risk by using a number of safety measures,” pointed out School Committee member Carl Foss. “Continuing to use masks is the best way to keep everyone safe. I also like that we will revisit the policy each month.”
Committee member Christine Monaco put the matter into proper perspective.
“Masks may be difficult for kids, and even more so for other kids, but closing schools is worse,” she avowed. “Kids need to be in school and safe.”
The committee unanimously approved the updated policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.