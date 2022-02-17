BURLINGTON - As anticipated, the School Committee decisively supported a motion last night to rescind the district’s face covering policy across all schools while implementing a mask-optional protocol, effective Monday, Feb. 28.
That date coincides with staff and students returning from February vacation, which begins Monday, Feb. 21. This action piggybacks on Governor Baker’s announcement that the state’s mask requirements for schools will not be extend beyond Feb. 28.
While, the mask optional protocol means that any students or staff member who wishes to continue to wear a mask throughout the day may do so, school officials remind families that the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health strongly recommend that unvaccinated individuals continue to wear masks in school settings.
In either case, they encourage both unvaccinated individuals and vaccinated individuals who feel more comfortable wearing a mask to continue to do so.
It was stressed that masks are still required on school buses. This requirement is a Federal Order and can only be revised by the Federal Government. Additionally, Federal Law also requires individuals to wear masks in health care settings.
“Because our nurses’ offices are considered health care settings, masks will need to be worn by students and staff while inside the nurses’ office,” stated Assistant School Supt. Patrick Larkin. “Thank you again for your patience as our state protocols change and we make adjustments.”
The school district will continue to ask parents to keep their children home when they are sick and to sign up for the at-home testing program that the state has provided. Families can continue to opt-in, by going to https://www.burlingtonpublicschools.org. Anyone who opts in now will not receive their first package of two at-home tests until after February vacation.
Families who have tests at home should test their students on Monday morning and report positive results to the district’s website. Negative results do not need to be reported.
