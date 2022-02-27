BURLINGTON - Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, earned a decisive approval from the Planning Board to locate at 50 Summit Drive, off Middlesex Turnpike.
The location, which shares the building will one other tenant, sits in the newly developed lot between Best Buy and Midas. Jersey Mike’s space consists of 1,185 square-feet.
The space had been seeking a tenant for some time, now, but the Burlington spot is expected make for a nice complement to the Jersey Mike’s Subs in Bedford that opened earlier in 2021.
Guests can place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.
Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.
Jersey Mike’s believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $68 million for local charities. In 2021, the company’s 11th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised over $15 million for more than 200 charities nationwide.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,000 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.”
The planners were enthused about Burlington’s newest sub shop, recognizing the company’s track record around the country.
“Obviously, with the number of stores [Jersey Mike’s] has, they clearly know what they are doing,” stated Planning Board member Paul Raymond.
The board approved the special permit by a 6-0 vote. Chair Brenda Rappaport was absent from the meeting.
