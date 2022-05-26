BURLINGTON – The Select Board recently formally voted to reaffirm the town’s odd/even watering schedule for irrigation systems on residential and commercial properties.
At its most recent meeting, the Select Board unanimously approved a request from Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez to lift the emergency water ban and go back to the mandatory odd/even water schedule.
Although the town joined the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) in December 2020, the current connection to the town of Lexington’s water system is not large enough to allow for the elimination of all outdoor watering restrictions in the near future.
The steps approved by the Select Board are in sync with the proposed Water Management Act restrictions which all water systems must abide by during drought conditions.
“We still have a ‘Step 1’ drought restriction in effect from last year,” confirmed Town Administrator Paul Sagarino. “There will be no sprinkler system watering between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on any day under the parameters.”
These water conservation measures apply to all residential and commercial properties. Under these restrictions, no watering will be allowed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The 1st Step watering ban was approved means automated or sprinkler watering is allowed every-other day based on the address of the residential or commercial property (even numbered on even days and odd numbered on odd days). Residents and commercial properties can choose to water either between midnight and 9 a.m. or between 5 p.m. and midnight on their odd/even day. No double watering allowed on any given day.
Outdoor watering restrictions consist of:
• Irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems.
The following uses are permitted on any day at any time:
• Watering of gardens, flowers, and ornamental plantings by means of a hand-held hose only.
• To meet core functions of a business or commercial activity.
• Applying necessary surface treatments (aka washing exterior surfaces) such as paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement, or cement.
• Car washing and filling of pools during 1st and 2nd steps only.
Penalties:
According to the Town Bylaws Section 5.4 the town, through its Board of Selectmen, may declare a State of Water Conservation. Section 5.9 states the penalties for violating the Water Restriction are:
• Any person violating shall be issued a warning for the first violation, shall be liable to the Town in the amount of $50 for the second violation, and $100 for each subsequent violation thereafter.
• These fines are non-criminal disposition.
New Lawn Exemptions:
In accordance with past years, the DPW will allow automated or sprinkler water exemptions in the months of April, May, September, and October. These exemptions are given by written permission of the DPW via an online form on the Town’s website. Within this exemption, residents and commercial properties can water their lawns every day, but need to adhere to the rule of “no watering will be allowed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.”
MWRA Update
Sagarino provided an update regarding the MWRA water situation.
“We are getting closer to the goal line to fully getting MWRA water, but we are not quite there yet,” informed Sagarino. “We still really need to use water very cautiously this summer until we reach that [MWRA] end-goal.”
The Select Board unanimously reaffirmed the “Step 1” watering drought restriction that has been in effect since last year.
