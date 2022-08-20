BURLINGTON – The School Committee recently discussed the current figures for the district enrollment heading into the 2022-2023 year.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti provided some current enrollment statistics.
As of Aug. 15, the total number of students enrolled in Burlington Public Schools is approximately 3,402 with 85 students placed outside of the district.
Dr. Conti broke it down school by school
- Fox Hill Elementary School (425 students)
- Memorial Elementary School (394 students)
- Pine Glen Elementary School (313 students)
- Francis Wyman Elementary School (498 students)
- Marshall Simonds Middle School (827 students)
- Burlington High School (873 students)
- Early Childhood Center (72 students)
Burlington school officials have always followed a guiding principle to keep class sizes as low as possible, especially under 20 students per class.
Dr. Conti confirmed the district only has a “few” classes at 20 students per class at the elementary level, but the rest are at 16-19 students per class.
The 425 students at Fox Hill Elementary School is higher than school officials want, but there is hopefully help on the way with the project in front of the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA). Fox Hill Elementary School has had surging enrollment issues for the past several years, and the trends aren’t likely to change, which is why a statement of interest for a new elementary school on the current Fox Hill property is in front of the Massachusetts School Building Authority and progressing through the approval process at the state funding level.
Unfortunately, the new school won’t be erected and ready for use until at least 2028.
The School Committee is pleased with the enrollment figures, for now.
“I am really happy with these elementary numbers. I know a lot of work went into moving classrooms and some students had to be redistricted. but I know parents are generally pleased,” said School Committee member Melissa Massardo.
