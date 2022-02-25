BURLINGTON - MOM’s Organic Market is set to be the newest tenant in Burlington Crossroads at 34 Cambridge Street.
The Planning Board approved a special permit and minor engineering change by a 6-0 vote. Chair Brenda Rappaport was absent from the meeting.
The organic marketplace is moving into an approximately 12,315 square-foot space tucked in between Party City and Panera Bread. The site has been vacant for over a year.
MOM’s Organic Market offers a variety of organic produce, meats, seafood and other grocery products. It also features a Naked Lunch Kitchen, in which guests can order customizable organic bowls and juices.
The company says it has banned over 250 ingredients, including artificial flavorings, colors, sweeteners and preservatives.
MOM’s Organic Market was founded in 1987. There are over 20 throughout Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and the Burlington location will be MOM’s first business in Massachusetts.
In addition to the use permit, the MOM’s plans on enhancing the building’s facade to consolidate existing doors/windows and create a primary customer entrance area and designated shopping cart corral along the building frontage. The rear of the tenant space will be improved with new access/egress and delivery doors, waste receptacles areas, utility improvements and a dedicated walk-in freezer.
No expansion to the building’s square-footage will occur.
Burlington Crossroads property owner, EDENS, is “very excited” about being host to MOM’s first Massachusetts location, as is the Planning Board.
