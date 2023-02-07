BURLINGTON - The 5 Burlington Woods Drive building is the next target for a life science business in town.
Montana Avenue Capital Partners recently appeared before the Planning Board seeking approval for eight special permits and one site plan.
The overall concept of the proposal is to allow for the conversion of an existing 106,000 square-foot, 3-story building into a modern life science facility.
The 5 Burlington Woods Drive property was constructed in 1982 and was designed as a traditional office building, which sits along Burlington Mall Road. In recognition of the strong life science market in Burlington, the applicant is desirous of repositioning the building to accommodate this industry with a state-of-the-art facility.
Montana Avenue Capital Partners solely invests in real estate, with San Diego and Boston being their primary markets, at this time.
The building’s footprint will increase slightly, and there will be site improvements to landscaping and pedestrian accessibility.
The applicant is proposing a “de minims increase” in new floor area to support loading and services uses as well as utility, landscaping and pedestrian improvements in support of both operational and site functionality. While the floor area is proposed to increase slightly, the applicant stated the impact will be “negligible” as the new floor area would support service uses for the life science operations.
Additionally, the overall parking ratio would be reduced by 44 spaces (most from the parking that exists underneath the building), bringing the premises more towards compliance with parking standards. The site was constructed in 1982, and currently contains more asphalt than one commercial business parking could ever need, so the applicant and board agree removing impervious surface on the site is a must, hence the new landscaping plan.
“Overall, the proposed development will yield marked enhancements to the premiss and overall neighborhood and will reactivate an existing underutilized commercial building,” said local attorney Mark Vaughan, representing Montana Avenue Capital Partners.
The applicant is also proposing a new sidewalk connection within the Burlington Woods Drive layout with Burlington Mall Road.
“The applicant wants to add safe pedestrian crossing parallel to Burlington Mall Road,” declared Vaughan. “The area in question is known as the missing link for sidewalks on Burlington Mall Road.”
The hope is to have multiple tenants on the first two floors of the building, and one tenant on the third floor. All will be life science, of course.
The planners harped on removing as much asphalt from the site and requests the applicant to provide plans for centralized storage of any hazardous waste disposed from the life science businesses in the building. It will need to be within the building’s footprint and not separate, or near the street or neighboring properties.
Speaking of neighboring properties, 5 Burlington Woods Drive neighbors, 3 Burlington Woods Drive and 4 Burlington Woods Drive, have been repurposed from regular office building uses to life sciences uses in the last two years, so 5 Burlington Woods Drive will fit right in.
With the planners awaiting formal comments from the Conservation Commission, this matter was continued to their meeting on Feb. 16. ConCom will hear this proposal for the first time in Feb. 9.
